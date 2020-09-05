More details released of 2018 shooting in which Wisconsin man was shot by deputy in Iowa

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council sued for access to the records. In a court settlement with the organization, the county denied any violation and didn’t rule as to whether withholding public records regarding Hayes’ shooting was permissible or unlawful. But the sheriff’s office agreed to release all incident reports and unedited dashcam videos and audio from deputy vehicles on its website within 14 days.

Randy Evans, the Iowa Freedom of Information Council’s executive director, credited Polk County for releasing the records. But he said he has observed increasing resistance to such transparency from other law enforcement agencies.

“I don’t think you’re going to build public respect, public confidence or public trust in law enforcement by demanding secrecy with these kinds of files,” Evans said.

A YouTube video included with the release features commentary from Polk County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Bracelin, who said that Hayes was holding a handgun when he fled from authorities. The gun later turned out to be a BB-gun, but Bracelin said Phillips couldn’t have known that at the time because the gun closely resembled a normal handgun.

“At the time Deputy Phillips used force against Hayes, he believed that the perceived deadly threat to himself and the families living in that neighborhood was real,” Bracelin said in the video.

