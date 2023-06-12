RACINE — Ava Collier-White, high school student at Prairie School, was crowned Racine Miss Juneteenth 2023 during a reception at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center Saturday.

Collier-White was crowned First Runner up to Miss Juneteenth in 2022.

Collier-White finished her junior year on June 9 with a 4.0 GPA. She has served as a member of the Prairie Leadership Society, Honor Committee, Student Government and the Affinity group.

Collier-White is a National Honor Society high school scholar and was recently named as a QuestBridge scholar.

Collier-White is also an athlete on the Girls Basketball and Track Varsity teams at Prairie School. She was a WIAA State Track Qualifier for two years in a row. She also received the Metro Classic Honorable Mention for girls basketball and made the WBCA Girls Basketball All-State team for three consecutive seasons.

After completing her senior year, Collier-White plans to go to college and get a degree in business with an emphasis on pre-law.

“I plan to finish my senior year strong while still remaining active in my community,” Collier-White said in a statement. “Overall, amidst challenges and uncertainties I have remained steadfast to my goal of being and giving the best version of myself at all times without excuses.”

In photos: Prairie girls beat Kenosha St. Joseph 63-47 Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph Prairie vs. Kenosha St. Joseph