The first runner up, Ava Collier-White, and Miss Juneteenth 2022 Soija Cameron.
Courtesy of Brian Bruce Photography
Junior Ava Collier-White, left, and sophomore Meg Decker give the Prairie girls basketball team a defensive presence that is among the finest in the Metro Classic Conference. In their two seasons as starters, Collier-White and Decker have helped the Hawks go 45-6.
PETER JACKEL, peter.jackel@journaltimes
Prairie sophomore guard Ava Collier-White (11) breaks away for a layup ahead of two Kenosha St. Joseph defenders during their teams' Metro Classic Conference game Friday in the Johnson Athletic Center at Prairie in Wind Point. Collier-White scored all 10 of her points in the second half of the Hawks' 63-47 victory over the Lancers.
RACINE — Ava Collier-White, high school student at Prairie School, was crowned Racine Miss Juneteenth 2023 during a reception at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center Saturday.
Collier-White was crowned First Runner up to Miss Juneteenth in 2022.
Collier-White finished her junior year on June 9 with a 4.0 GPA. She has served as a member of the Prairie Leadership Society, Honor Committee, Student Government and the Affinity group.
Collier-White is a National Honor Society high school scholar and was recently named as a QuestBridge scholar.
Collier-White is also an athlete on the Girls Basketball and Track Varsity teams at Prairie School. She was a WIAA State Track Qualifier for two years in a row. She also received the Metro Classic Honorable Mention for girls basketball and made the WBCA Girls Basketball All-State team for three consecutive seasons.
After completing her senior year, Collier-White plans to go to college and get a degree in business with an emphasis on pre-law.
“I plan to finish my senior year strong while still remaining active in my community,” Collier-White said in a statement. “Overall, amidst challenges and uncertainties I have remained steadfast to my goal of being and giving the best version of myself at all times without excuses.”
