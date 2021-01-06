Man convicted of child sexual assault will do mandatory minimum of 25 years

RACINE —Thomas Baggesen, 59, of Racine, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for three counts of first-degree child sexual assault-with a person younger than 12 years old.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle sentenced Baggesen to the mandatory minimum, while noting that at the defendant’s age, he is unlikely to live long enough to receive parole.
Baggesen was convicted in October following a jury trial.
Boyle ordered the sentences of 25 years on each count to be served concurrently.
Victim impact statement
The defendant was arrested in June 2018 after an adult woman told authorities Baggesen sexually assaulted her when she was 6 or 7 years old.
The woman and her mother were in court for Monday’s sentencing.
“The past 13 years have been a living hell for me,” the woman told the court.
She described herself as living constantly in fear, feeling damaged, unworthy and suffering from panic attacks.
“For 13 years, I was constantly anxious and gave you all of my energy,” she told the defendant. “It stops here and it stops now.”
“Now, you do not scare me and no longer will,” she added.
The young woman’s mother told the court she hoped Baggesen got the sentence he deserved.
“You really put us through hell,” she told the defendant.
The defendant
The defendant maintained his innocence and said he was appalled by the things the accuser said about him.
“I don’t understand why I am being persecuted in this way,” Baggensen said. “I’ve been locked up like a dog for 2 1/2 years.”
Baggensen was described as an angry person who had trouble keeping a job before his arrest and someone who took his anger out on detention staff — an accusation he did not deny.
He described his anger as the result of being unjustly accused.
“I don’t get angry out of the clear blue,” Baggensen told the court.
Statute of limitations
In Wisconsin, there is no statute of limitations on first-degree child sexual assault.
In the Baggensen case, 13 years passed between the assault and his sentencing.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers do not know how many children suffer sexual abuse because it largely goes unreported.
One of the reasons it goes unreported is because the abuser threatens to harm loved ones if the victim tells anyone of the abuse.
In this case, the woman told the court that Baggesen said he would kill a family member if she told anyone about the abuse.
Researchers estimate that one in four girls and one in 13 boys will be sexually abused at some point before reaching the age of 18 years old.
About 91% of abusers are known to the victim and occupy positions of trust with the family.