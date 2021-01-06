Man convicted of child sexual assault will do mandatory minimum of 25 years

The young woman’s mother told the court she hoped Baggesen got the sentence he deserved.

“You really put us through hell,” she told the defendant.

The defendant

The defendant maintained his innocence and said he was appalled by the things the accuser said about him.

“I don’t understand why I am being persecuted in this way,” Baggensen said. “I’ve been locked up like a dog for 2 1/2 years.”

Baggensen was described as an angry person who had trouble keeping a job before his arrest and someone who took his anger out on detention staff — an accusation he did not deny.

He described his anger as the result of being unjustly accused.

“I don’t get angry out of the clear blue,” Baggensen told the court.

Statute of limitations

In Wisconsin, there is no statute of limitations on first-degree child sexual assault.

In the Baggensen case, 13 years passed between the assault and his sentencing.