CALEDONIA — A man accused of nearly running over a construction worker in the Village of Caledonia could face up to 12 years in prison if he is found guilty.

According to a criminal complaint, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Highway G, near 51st street, on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

A worker told the deputy that a black pickup truck had tried to hit him while he was flagging traffic for the construction happening on the bridge between Waukesha Road and 51st Street.

He told the responding deputy that construction forced all eastbound traffic into the westbound lane under the bridge. When the black pickup truck entered the construction zone, the worker said he witnessed the truck rev its engine and speed up.

The complaint said the worker then recalled stepping into the road and attempting to tell the truck to slow down, which the driver of the truck allegedly ignored.

The worker claims the driver then sped directly at him, forcing the worker to jump into the ditch to avoid being run over. A second flag worker at the scene reportedly witnessed the entire incident and confirmed the near-collision to the deputy.

According to the complaint, the two workers then got into their own truck and followed the black pickup truck, eventually seeing the driver park at a house. They said the driver got out of the truck, looked at them and flipped them off.

Deputies did talk to the driver who they identified in the complaint as Trevor Bolin. Bolin reportedly told deputies that the worker was being dramatic and that he did not intentionally drive at anyone.

Bolin now faces one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a Class F felony.

He was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on April 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

