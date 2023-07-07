RACINE — Terry Jackson, accused of killing a Racine mother of six in April 2022, requested to represent himself in court Thursday.

Jackson is charged with 23 felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and stalking. He is accused of killing Brittany Booker.

Booker was found dead in her car with multiple blunt force injuries and a single gunshot wound to the head.

Booker and Jackson were not connected to each other other except for a prior incident in February 2022 in which Jackson allegedly attacked Booker and her friend with a hammer. Booker’s friend reportedly had a previous relationship with Jackson.

Jackson showed up to court in custody Thursday and asked Judge Robert Repisheck to withdraw his attorneys so he could represent himself.

Jackson said he wanted to withdraw his attorneys because he felt like he was not being told information about his case and did not feel like the lawyers were helping him.

Jackson’s lawyers, Elizabeth Angove and Addison Kuhn, said Jackson filed a complaint against them through the Office of Lawyer Regulation, and they did not feel comfortable going to see him while the complaint was open.

Jackson said he gave his lawyers plenty of time to go through discovery and evidence with him, but he said they did not, so he filed the complaint.

“My attorneys haven’t been coming to see me. I’ve had the discovery for seven months but neither of my attorneys have come to see me to go over paper or digital discovery,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that he didn’t know much about the law and did not have access to legal materials to help him prepare for the trial.

Judge Repisheck said that even though it is Jackson’s constitutional right to represent himself, it concerned him because of the nature of the charges and because he wanted to guarantee Jackson a fair trial.

Instead of approving or denying the request, Repisheck scheduled a status conference for August 1 to give Jackson and his lawyers the opportunity to meet and go over discovery.

Repisheck said if the lawyers still had not met with him at that point, he would reconsider Jackson’s position to represent himself.

“With the limitations you have right now, I’m basically protecting you from yourself,” Repisheck said in court.

Jackson’s trial date was also pushed back to Feb. 26, 2024 to give him and the defense more time to prepare to bring the case in front of a jury.

In Photos and Video: A vigil calling for an end to the violence after killing of Brittany Booker