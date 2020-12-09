Longos report good year for Christmas tree sales

RACINE — Those who have not picked up their Christmas tree may want to step it up because the news is sales are booming and in some cases lots are selling out early.

There may be any number of explanations, including the fact that fewer people are traveling to someone’s home for Christmas, and may opt for a tree of their own.

It has also been a tough year and some may feel the need to be extra festive.

Addressing the issue from their family’s Christmas tree lot on Douglas Ave. were the Longo brothers: Troy, Jeff, and Deano.

Usually, they would be selling trees for at least another week, but this year they may be out of trees soon.

“Christmas tree sales this year have been excellent, actually,” Deano Longo said.

He explained with the uncertainty of the economy, the family actually cut back on the number of trees they would normally bring in.

“We probably didn’t need to do that,” Deano said, “but you never know with the economy.”

Typical of the little brother, he jokingly blamed that decision on the older brothers.

History