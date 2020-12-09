Longos report good year for Christmas tree sales

RACINE — Those who have not picked up their Christmas tree may want to step it up because the news is sales are booming and in some cases lots are selling out early.
There may be any number of explanations, including the fact that fewer people are traveling to someone’s home for Christmas, and may opt for a tree of their own.
It has also been a tough year and some may feel the need to be extra festive.
Addressing the issue from their family’s Christmas tree lot on Douglas Ave. were the Longo brothers: Troy, Jeff, and Deano.
Usually, they would be selling trees for at least another week, but this year they may be out of trees soon.
“Christmas tree sales this year have been excellent, actually,” Deano Longo said.
He explained with the uncertainty of the economy, the family actually cut back on the number of trees they would normally bring in.
“We probably didn’t need to do that,” Deano said, “but you never know with the economy.”
Typical of the little brother, he jokingly blamed that decision on the older brothers.
History
The Longo family has been in the Christmas business since 1945 when their Grandpa Nick began selling Christmas trees from the front yard of the family home on Randolph St. to earn extra money for his growing family.
Jeff Longo credited the family’s continued success to their customer service.
There is always a Longo brother or a nephew on hand to help trim the tree, tie it for transport, and get it in the car.
Additionally, everyone drives away with a mini-calendar and pen.
There is also the matter of tradition. Families who bought their trees from the Longos as children come back with their own families.
For the Longos, the tradition of selling Christmas trees also continues with Dominic, Jeff’s son, the fourth generation on the Christmas tree lot.
Jeff Longo said the family built their business together and no one went their separate way; though, their oldest brother, John, runs the family business in Florida.
“Yeah, we fight,” Deano Longo said of his brothers, “and love each other just the same.”
