Column: A kid brought a gun to my cousin’s school. Here’s what happened next

My dad takes a breath. “Okay, reach out to Chrissy and her sisters and her mom. Make sure she is OK. We’ll go from there. I’ll call Mom.” He’ll take care of getting in touch with Mom and Grandma and the rest of the family who should know.

We hang up. Text Chrissy, her older sisters and my aunt. Pray.

Chrissy texts back a couple minutes later, nonchalant as she always is: “Yeah we are getting released soon”

Chrissy’s mom texts screenshots of the updates she’s getting from school.

We all tell each other we love each other.

I’m still sitting in my car trying not to have a panic attack. I thank God that my cousin is alive.

I start taking notes on my phone. I’m a reporter. This is all I know how to do. I can’t help my cousin or my family. All I can do is wait and pray and write.

McKenna calls back. I tell her what happened. Tell her I love her. I drive into work.

I’ve got work to do.

Adam Rogan writes about Caledonia and general assignments for The Journal Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.