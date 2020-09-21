Zuccaro first female wing commander

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — The 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomed Col. Adria Zuccaro as the first female wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony on Sept. 12.

Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s deputy adjutant general for air, presided over the ceremony which appointed Zuccaro as the 13th wing commander.

The 128th Air Refueling Wing is stationed at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base, 1919 E. Grange Ave.

An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer

“With empowerment and trust comes accountability ... your new commander (Col. Zuccaro) is all about this,” said May.

Zuccaro takes command of the 128th Air Refueling Wing after completing a secretary of defense executive fellowship. The program established by the secretary of defense in 1994 is a key part of the department of defense strategy to achieve its transformational goals.

Previous to serving as an executive fellow, Zuccaro served as the commander of the 128th Operations Support Squadron.