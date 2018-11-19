RACINE — The Racine Zoo has announced a first for public-school students in Racine: a beginning ornithology program.
Beginning Birders is a weeklong pilot program underway in 10 fourth-grade classrooms within the Racine Unified School District. The Hoy Audubon Society and community donors are aiding the project.
The program begins with zoo staff visiting classes to introduce students to various bird species. At the end of the class, each student is given their own “bird guide,” depicting each species they learned about, and teachers are given fun and educational activities to continue the learning with their parents and teachers through the week.
On Friday, the zoo staff returns with binoculars and an Audubon expert. Students get to go outside around school grounds to look for and identify birds. Time spent in nature has proven to be an effective tool in actively engaging students in their education, zoo officials say.
“Getting children from all backgrounds outside and invested in nature is a core goal of our educational efforts, and this program is a fantastic step in that direction,” said Aszya Summers, conservation education manager at the Racine Zoo. “We were incredibly grateful to partner with the Racine Unified School District to make this happen, and are hoping to be able to bring this program to even more students in the future.”
Zoo staff say that by showcasing common birds in the area, students are given the chance to take a better look at wildlife around them that they may sometimes take for granted. Bird-watching gives students a sense of place, connecting them to their communities and fostering a feeling of stewardship that zoo officials hope students will carry with them into the future.
Many students in our community do not think of nature as something that is accessible to them, zoo officials contend. The Beginning Birders program will bring students into their own backyards, introducing them to nature through the lively and abundant birds that call it home.
Zoo officials hope to expand on the Beginning Birder program and reach more students within Racine Unified in coming years. Those interested in sponsoring the program, or to learn more about the zoo’s free educational programming, can contact the Racine Zoo’s Education Department at 262-636-9580 or education@racinezoo.org.
