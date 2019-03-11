RACINE — It has been a bittersweet six weeks for the emperor tamarin monkey families at the Racine Zoo.
On Jan. 23, its newest member — Bella — was born. Bella was named after her mother, Isabella, who passed away unexpectedly five days after her daughter’s birth.
Necropsy, the animal version of an autopsy, showed that Isabella had an undiagnosed heart condition, zoo officials reported.
“The loss of Isabella was a major blow to Racine Zoo keepers who have cared for her through six successful pregnancies,” Zoo staff said in a news release.
Isabella was the first emperor tamarin to cooperate with zookeepers to undergo ultrasounds, which provided researchers with new information about tamarins’ gestation process.
After Isabella passed, Bella’s condition was considered “critical.”
Usually, after a mother dies, other tamarins will take care of newborns they left behind. But zookeepers stepped in to ensure Bella would survive. She was fed formula eight times a day and was placed in a “modified human infant incubator” to retain body heat, since infant tamarins can’t do that on their own.
The incubator was kept close to the tamarin exhibit, zoo officials said, in order “to retain their familial bond. The family would watch the zookeepers closely while she was being fed and had opportunities to touch and smell Bella during this time, an important aspect of their relationship-building.”
This past week, Bella returned to the exhibit and her family while still being specially fed by keepers.
She now weighs a healthy one-third of a pound, the zoo said, after weighing barely one-eighth of a pound five days after she was born.
Zoo officials said that Bella’s survival is “a testament to the experience, hard work, and dedication of keeper staff who raised her.”
Isabella and her partner, Marquis, had all eight of their children since 2012, and were considered to be one of only a few successful reproductive pairs living in the U.S.
Emperor tamarins in the Amazon rain forest — their natural habitat — are not considered endangered, although their population is decreasing as deforestation continues and their habitats continue to be broken up.
