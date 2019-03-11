Did You Know?

Emperor tamarins in the Amazon rain forest — their natural habitat — are not considered endangered, although their population is decreasing as deforestation continues and their habitats continue to be broken up.

Isabella and her partner, Marquis, the Racine Zoo's tamarin breeders, had all eight of their children since 2012, and were considered to be one of only a few successful reproductive pairs in the U.S. Isabella died on Jan. 28.