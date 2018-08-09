Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Julia, joey, Josie

Julia, one of the Racine Zoo's new western grey kangaroos, carries her joey while Josie eats. The kangaroos were added to the zoo's Walkabout Creek exhibit and are getting along well with the other animals, zoo officials said.

RACINE — Three new western grey kangaroos have joined the Racine Zoo’s Walkabout Creek exhibit, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The animals — two adults named Josie and Julia, and Julia’s joey — came to the zoo from the Los Angeles Zoo in October, the zoo said in a press release. Because of the difference between L.A.’s and Racine’s weather, the kangaroos were transferred to “winter holding” so they could be officially added to the exhibit in the summer, the zoo said.

Julia’s joey is about 9 months old and was “comparable in size to a jelly bean” when the animals arrived at the zoo, the zoo said. It is now beginning to spend time outside Julia’s pouch.

Josie, Julia and the joey have also been getting along well with their exhibit-mates, the zoo reported.

Western grey kangaroos are found in southern Australia and can live up to 20 years if properly cared for; in the wild, the lifespan averages seven years, the zoo said.

