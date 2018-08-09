RACINE — Three new western grey kangaroos have joined the Racine Zoo’s Walkabout Creek exhibit, the zoo announced Wednesday.
The animals — two adults named Josie and Julia, and Julia’s joey — came to the zoo from the Los Angeles Zoo in October, the zoo said in a press release. Because of the difference between L.A.’s and Racine’s weather, the kangaroos were transferred to “winter holding” so they could be officially added to the exhibit in the summer, the zoo said.
Julia’s joey is about 9 months old and was “comparable in size to a jelly bean” when the animals arrived at the zoo, the zoo said. It is now beginning to spend time outside Julia’s pouch.
Josie, Julia and the joey have also been getting along well with their exhibit-mates, the zoo reported.
Western grey kangaroos are found in southern Australia and can live up to 20 years if properly cared for; in the wild, the lifespan averages seven years, the zoo said.
