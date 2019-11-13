Zoo gets more funding in final 2020 Racine budget approval

RACINE — Only one amendment, which restored Racine Zoo funding to 2019 levels, passed as part of the final approval of Racine’s 2020 budget.
All other proposed budget amendments failed or were withdrawn, including an amendment to cut two of the mayor’s staff and add two police officers.
The City Council approved the 2020 budget during its Tuesday meeting.
As part of the budget, the tax rate is dropping from $16.09 per $1,000 in assessed property last year to $14.92 per $1,000 in assessed value this year. However, some fees will increase, such as the recycling fee, which is increasing from $29.72 to $57.39.
Before the vote, 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner, who had run against Racine Mayor Cory Mason for mayor, called it, “the worst budget ever presented to the City Council.”
The only proposed amendment that passed was to move $65,000 from the contingency fund to restore funding for the Racine Zoo to the same level as 2019.
Members of the Zoological Board and the zoo’s Executive Director Beth Heidorn spoke before the council about the growth the zoo has seen in attendance, educational programs and fundraising.
They argued that, because the city had decided not to allocate Community Development Block Grant funds to the zoo this year, reducing the city’s contribution in the 2020 budget was an extra blow, particularly given the progress the zoo has made.
5th District Alderman Jen Levie, whose district includes the zoo, put forward the amendment and spoke to the importance of continued city support.
“As we all know, we possess a quality zoo,” Levie said. “The animals are well-taken-care-of, as well as the grounds. Cutting budgeted resources is not a formula for success.”
The amendment passed 8-3 with aldermen Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II and Natalia Taft voting in opposition and aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Levie, Weidner, Trevor Jung, Carrie Glenn, Henry Perez and Melissa Lemke voting in support.
Another amendment, proposed by Alderman Jason Meekma of the 15th District, was to strike the $40,000 allocated to Neighborhood Watch. Meekma decided to withdraw his amendment, saying it was unfair to remove the organization’s funding without advanced warning.
Weidner had also proposed restoring full funding for the zoo, though her proposed would have removed the $65,000 from the $275,000 allocated to the clerk’s office for the 2020 presidential election. That amendement was not heard because Levie’s proposal passed.
Weidner also proposed amendments to:
- Move the storm water utility and fire hydrant fee from the water bill to the property tax bill.
- Eliminate Communications Director Shannon Powell and Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Community Partnerships Vicky Selkowe’s positions to instead fund two full time entry-level police officers.
Both motions failed without a vote due to lack of a second.