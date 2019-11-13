Zoo gets more funding in final 2020 Racine budget approval

RACINE — Only one amendment, which restored Racine Zoo funding to 2019 levels, passed as part of the final approval of Racine’s 2020 budget.

All other proposed budget amendments failed or were withdrawn, including an amendment to cut two of the mayor’s staff and add two police officers.

The City Council approved the 2020 budget during its Tuesday meeting.

As part of the budget, the tax rate is dropping from $16.09 per $1,000 in assessed property last year to $14.92 per $1,000 in assessed value this year. However, some fees will increase, such as the recycling fee, which is increasing from $29.72 to $57.39.

Before the vote, 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner, who had run against Racine Mayor Cory Mason for mayor, called it, “the worst budget ever presented to the City Council.”

The only proposed amendment that passed was to move $65,000 from the contingency fund to restore funding for the Racine Zoo to the same level as 2019.

Members of the Zoological Board and the zoo’s Executive Director Beth Heidorn spoke before the council about the growth the zoo has seen in attendance, educational programs and fundraising.