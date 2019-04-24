Try 3 months for $3
Zoo gets into the spirit of Earth Day

RACINE — ​In spirit of Earth Day 2019, the Racine Zoo is partnering with other zoos and aquariums across the country to go green with several new initiatives.

According to a news release from the zoo, accredited zoos and aquariums across the country are working together to get families outside and engaged in their communities.

“Going green and giving back to the planet goes hand in hand with the conservation of wildlife and the mission of the zoo,” said Aszya Summers, conservation education manager at the Racine Zoo.”We love the Spring Into Action campaign because it reminds everyone how easy it can be to make a difference.”

The centerpiece of the celebration will be the Zoo’s Party for the Planet event scheduled for Saturday, April 27. The event is scheduled to include nature-themed crafts, games, snacks, giveaways and family fun from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Party for the Planet is included with regular zoo admission that day.

A Party for the Planet recycle drive is also taking place now through Saturday during regular zoo hours. The zoo staff will be accepting old, no-longer-working electronics, batteries, printer cartridges, markers, crayons, and even mascara wands (cleaned) to be properly recycled. Items should be brought to the Zoo gift shop.

On Sunday, the zoo is partnering with the Alliance for the Great Lakes for a beach cleanup. Join zoo staff and volunteers at the Racine Zoo Beach from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to tidy up the shoreline. Participants should meet in front of the zoo’s administration building at 200 Goold St. Materials such as gloves and trash bags will be provided.

May event

On Saturday, May 25, the Racine Zoo is joining Weed Out! Racine for a garlic mustard pull from 9 a.m. to noon in Lincoln Park near the Root River Steelhead Facility at 2200 Domanik Drive.

The mission is to remove the invasive species and give native plants room to grow. Remember to dress for the weather.

Those interested in assisting with the beach cleanup or garlic mustard pull, are asked to RSVP by email to ​education@racinezoo.org.

“These events are a great opportunity for us at the Zoo to show appreciation for our community in Racine,” Summers said. “We want to keep our beaches and green spaces clean and enjoyable by everyone.”

