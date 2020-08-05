Zoo beach trail severely eroding; City and FEMA working on restoration details

As city and FEMA officials work to make sure the projects pass muster to ensure they receive federal funding, winds and waves continue to hit the shoreline and in some cases, knock more bluffs into the lake.

Where we are at

In March, FEMA officially declared the January storm an emergency, opening up funding avenues for repairing an estimated $10 million in damage in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Out of those funds, Racine County was earmarked to receive $2.58 million, much of which is for the City of Racine.

Molbeck, who has been heading the city's collaboration with FEMA officials, said the city submitted an inventory of the damage on June 26, which included Pershing Park, Carre-Hogle Park, Myers Park, North/Zoo Beach and Shoop Park. City staff has continued to work with FEMA more detailed information before it is submitted for final approval.

The city should find out which restoration projects will receive FEMA funding sometime this month and will have until Sept. 22, 2021 to complete them.

In terms of the long-term sustainability of the shoreline, first the city needs to work with FEMA and find out what they can do with the help of federal funds.