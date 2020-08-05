Zoo beach trail severely eroding; City and FEMA working on restoration details

RACINE — With high lake levels, erosion has continued to eat away the shoreline along Lake Michigan.
It's latest victim is the bluff near Zoo Beach were there is a walking path just east of the Racine Zoo, overlooking the lake.
After the heavy rainstorm on Sunday, Robert O'Brien noticed on his Monday run the bluff between Zoo Beach path and Lake Michigan was severely eroded.
By Tuesday afternoon, when he visited again, it was practically gone. Even more concerning, the ground under the path was exposed.
The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services had the pathway partially blocked. Tom Molbeck, Director of Parks, Recreation and Services, planned to look at the damage himself Tuesday afternoon to check if the pathway needed to be closed off completely.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the walking path was still open. But the future of the path may be eroding away quickly.
The path is included in the scope of one of the projects the city is planning to restore with help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the damage caused by a storm on Jan. 10-12. The erosion along Zoo Beach, according to Molbeck was due to a combination of storms the city has experienced since January.
"This is not regular erosion over time," Molbeck stated via email.
As city and FEMA officials work to make sure the projects pass muster to ensure they receive federal funding, winds and waves continue to hit the shoreline and in some cases, knock more bluffs into the lake.
Where we are at
In March, FEMA officially declared the January storm an emergency, opening up funding avenues for repairing an estimated $10 million in damage in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Out of those funds, Racine County was earmarked to receive $2.58 million, much of which is for the City of Racine.
Molbeck, who has been heading the city's collaboration with FEMA officials, said the city submitted an inventory of the damage on June 26, which included Pershing Park, Carre-Hogle Park, Myers Park, North/Zoo Beach and Shoop Park. City staff has continued to work with FEMA more detailed information before it is submitted for final approval.
The city should find out which restoration projects will receive FEMA funding sometime this month and will have until Sept. 22, 2021 to complete them.
In terms of the long-term sustainability of the shoreline, first the city needs to work with FEMA and find out what they can do with the help of federal funds.
"We then need to look at what will protect and maintain the lakefront into the future," Molbeck said. "The FEMA funds will only get us so far. Once we know what FEMA will cover, we will need to conduct a study and create a plan that supports and sustains the lakefront for future generations."
How long can this go on?
Last month, the International Joint Commission, which monitors and regulates bodies of water along the U.S. and Canada border, gave a presentation on the Great Lakes' water levels. While the water levels are at historic highs, it is inevitable they will go back down - the question is when.
Normally the Great Lakes cycle through wet and dry periods, which are largely determined by rainfall. Typically water levels rise in the spring due to melting snow and spring rains. In the summer, the waters are heated, causing evaporation that continues into the fall and lowers the water level.
In 2013, the Great Lakes were at their lowest water levels since the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began recording lake levels in 1918. Some speculated that due to climate change and increased temperatures, lower water levels could become the norm.
But then the rains came. Fluctuations in precipitation are par for the course, but the extreme highs now mirrored the extreme lows. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, from 2017 to 2019 the Great Lakes region had the highest three-year total in precipitation in 100 years.
This year's hotter weather has slowed the water's rise, according to the Army Corps of Engineers' July 31 lake levels report. Lakes Michigan and Huron are the only two that were higher this year than last year, though only by 3 inches. The rest of the lakes' water levels went down, mostly by only two or three inches, though Lake Ontario is down by 22 inches from 2019.
While lower water levels would be a relief from the damage being currently afflicted by high waters, Jane Corwin, the U.S. Commissioner and Chair of the IJC warned that lower water levels come with their own set of problems.
"We don’t know the exact time that the water will end but we know that it will end," Corwin said. "We do know that in the past the high water levels ended when the dry weather came at times the droughts were as destructive as the wet weather we the folks of the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence River basin have to learn how to cope with the full range of conditions."
