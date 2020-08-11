Zoo Beach segment of Lake Michigan Pathway closed due to erosion

RACINE — A section of the Lake Michigan Pathway is officially closed after erosion exposed the soil under the pavement.
Racine's Department of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services announced on Tuesday that the path between the lake shore and the Racine Zoo is officially closed due to safety concerns. Bikers and pedestrians are instead asked to go around the zoo using Goold Street, Main Street and Augusta Street.
The bluff beside the pathway was noticeably heavily eroded after a heavy rainstorm on Aug. 2. Tom Molbeck, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said the bluff was damaged during a storm over the course of Jan. 10-12. The storm event was declared an emergency, qualifying restoration costs for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Pending approval
As the city and FEMA have worked together to ensure the restoration projects meet federal guidelines to ensure they receive funding, winds and waves have continued to hit the shoreline. Molbeck said the collective damage is due to multiple weather events since the January storm.
Molbeck, who has been heading the city’s collaboration with FEMA officials, said the city submitted an inventory of the damage on June 26, which included Pershing Park, Carre-Hogle Park, Myers Park, North/Zoo Beach and Shoop Park. City staff has continued to work with FEMA to provide more detailed information before it is submitted for final approval.
The city should find out which restoration projects will receive FEMA funding sometime this month and will have until Sept. 22, 2021 to complete them.
In terms of the long-term sustainability of the shoreline, first the city needs to work with FEMA and find out what it can do with the help of federal funds, then develop a long-term plan for preserving the shoreline.
