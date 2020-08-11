Zoo Beach segment of Lake Michigan Pathway closed due to erosion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A section of the Lake Michigan Pathway is officially closed after erosion exposed the soil under the pavement.

Racine's Department of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services announced on Tuesday that the path between the lake shore and the Racine Zoo is officially closed due to safety concerns. Bikers and pedestrians are instead asked to go around the zoo using Goold Street, Main Street and Augusta Street.

The bluff beside the pathway was noticeably heavily eroded after a heavy rainstorm on Aug. 2. Tom Molbeck, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, said the bluff was damaged during a storm over the course of Jan. 10-12. The storm event was declared an emergency, qualifying restoration costs for funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Pending approval

As the city and FEMA have worked together to ensure the restoration projects meet federal guidelines to ensure they receive funding, winds and waves have continued to hit the shoreline. Molbeck said the collective damage is due to multiple weather events since the January storm.