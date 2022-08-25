 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoo Beach closed today after being deemed unsafe for swimming

RACINE — Zoo Beach is closed Thursday after being deemed unsafe for swimming, the Racine Public Health Department announced in a news release.

The decision to close came after laboratory staff found high bacterial counts in water samples, said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Racine public health administrator.

The closure at Zoo Beach will remain in effect until bacteria levels are within the accepted limits. North Beach remains open.

