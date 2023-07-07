RACINE — Racine's Lake Michigan beaches reopened for swimming Friday after being closed for E.Coli Thursday.

Phil Kiley, city lifeguard supervisor for the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, updated signage at North and Zoo beaches Friday to match the present water conditions.

North Beach and Zoo Beach had been closed due to high bacteria levels found in water samples.

Laboratory staff found high levels of E. coli concentration in the water Thursday. The E. coli level was 1507 CCE/100 mL in North Beach, and 2521 CCE/100 mL in Zoo Beach, both of which were above the advisory limit of 1000 MPN/100 mL in a single sample.

The samples taken for the beaches Friday found levels at 141 CCE/100 mL for North Beach and 764 CCE/100 mL for Zoo Beach.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the strain of E. coli that is tested for at beaches has a low risk of making swimmers ill. Despite this, it indicates “the possible presence of other health risks in the water, such as bacteria, viruses and other organisms.”

As of early Friday afternoon, Zoo Beach was under an advisory.

Kiley stated the parks department will be continuing to monitor the water hazard, as strong East-Northeast winds are expected Friday, causing a change in wave action.

Racine residents and visitors can check the swimming status of the city's beaches at https://www.cityofracine.org/beaches.

New buoys installed along Lake Michigan in Racine Buoy 1 Buoy 2 Buoy 3 Buoy 4