RACINE — The 1940s-era mural depicting city founder Gilbert Knapp arriving by boat to the land that would one day be called Racine has not been displayed in decades.

The 43-by-12-foot painting is comprised of three panels.

The primary panel shows Knapp approaching the shore from Lake Michigan, with indigenous people watching from the shoreline.

An accompanying panel shows settlers clearing the land and a third panel shows early farming.

The artist responsible for the painting was Santos Zingale, who also was a professor of art at the University of Wisconsin.

The painting, generally referred to as the Zingale mural, was first displayed at the Mitchell School library in 1941.

However, in the 1950s, the library underwent renovations, and the mural was rolled up and placed in the basement — and hasn’t been on display since.

Still, when local Wind Point resident Doug Chaussee came across a rolled up canvas in a rubble heap inside Wind Point School before it was demolished, he knew exactly what it was.

New Deal art

The Zingale mural is from a time when artists were commissioned for public projects as part of the federal government’s effort to address unemployment, which was hovering at 25%, during the Great Depression.

The Works Progress Administration oversaw five programs, including Federal Project Number One, which was designed specifically to employ artists.

There was debate initially about whether to include artists because they really did not have jobs to lose, unlike so many other people at the time.

Harry Hopkins, who was initially in charge of New Deal relief programs, ended the debate after saying, “Hell, they’ve got to eat just like other people.”

The program was allocated $27 million and helped sustain more than 10,000 artists and craft workers during the Great Depression, who produced more than 400,000 works of art that went to hang in public buildings.

Fire

The Zingale mural was in the basement of Mitchell School on Feb. 27, 2014, when a fire broke out in the gymnasium — and it sustained significant water damage.

The mural was sent to the Conservation Center in Chicago for restoration, which was to be paid by insurance. However, once there, conservators discovered lead paint on the back.

They theorized the mural was hung using adhesive, and when it was taken down, lead paint from the wall clung to the adhesive.

Initially, conservators estimated it would cost $91,140 to restore the mural and an additional $28,745 to install it somewhere.

But the discovery of lead paint on the back tripled the cost — with conservators estimating mitigation plus restoration would cost more than $300,000.

Insurance would only cover costs up to the value of the mural itself, which was undetermined.

The mural was sent back to Racine, rolled up and wrapped in plastic, and stored at the vacant Wind Point Elementary School.

The Living New Deal, a research project and online archive of everything New Deal, claims that when it contacted Racine Unified School District in 2021 for information about the mural, the district said it had been lost or stolen.

It was neither.

Found

Chaussee is a part-time collector of interesting architectural items found in old buildings.

He is aided in this hobby by Sam Azarian, who owns a demolition company.

The two have been friends since third grade at Wind Point School.

Chaussee said he rescues items from buildings that are going to be torn down and finds new homes for them.

That was how he came to be at the Wind Point School in 2018, shortly before it was demolished.

When he initially saw the rolled up canvas sitting in a trash heap, Chaussee said he became curious.

As he began to unroll it, Chaussee said he initially thought it was a painted backdrop used in theater productions.

He described it as “really beat up.”

The Zingale mural had never been displayed in his lifetime, but The Journal Times wrote extensively about it after the Mitchell fire, and Chaussee, who has long been interested in Racine’s history, suddenly realized what he had.

“It was literally a jaw-dropping moment,” he said. “All of us involved in the preservation of Racine history knew of the mural and its three panels of Gilbert Knapp’s discovery of Racine.”

It appears as though the mural was wrapped around a heavy cardboard tube, which are fairly expensive, Chaussee said.

Someone took the tube and left the mural in the trash heap.

“It was hours, or days at most, from going into the dumpster,” Chaussee said.

Chaussee said he called RUSD about the mural and was told the district had the mural and it was in storage.

Only they didn’t.

“They were completely indifferent to the history, the value, the importance of the piece to Racine,” he said.

Chaussee began researching WPA murals and learned the government’s General Service Administration claimed ownership of all artwork paid for by WPA funds.

If the art was not being used or housed in a sanctioned organization, such as a school or post office, it was to be returned to the federal government.

Chaussee said he imagined a scene from the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — a huge warehouse of lost and/or hidden items.

“And no one would ever see it again,” he said.

Chaussee said he didn’t feel like he could let that happen.

Art was meant to be seen and appreciated — especially this piece that is so important to Racine history.

Chaussee attempted to find home for the mural, but its size and the need for expensive restoration complicated the effort, and he couldn’t find anyone who could accommodate it.

RUSD

Out of options, Chaussee decided to give RUSD another opportunity.

This time he got through to Peter Reynolds, the district’s chief operations officer.

Chaussee said they had a long conversation about the mural, and he felt confident he had found someone he could trust with the mural.

In January 2023, the mural was transferred from Chaussee to RUSD.

“My hope is that Unified and the public will get behind the project, get it restored, and display it where people can see it and appreciate it,” he said. “It’s been hidden from public view for close to 70 years and deserves a place of prominence to be appreciated by everyone in the area.”

According to Stacy Tapp, RUSD chief of communications and community engagement, the district is still considering what to do with the mural, noting there are significant costs related to restoration and mitigation of the lead paint.

She said the mural is being stored in one of the district’s warehouses, where it will remain until RUSD is able to move forward with restoration or it is returned to the federal government.

