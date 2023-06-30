RACINE — Racine County and the City of Racine are reminding residents to stay safe when enjoying local beaches this summer.

Five people lost their lives to the water in 2021 while visiting North Beach and Zoo Beach. Last year, the county and city invested in more manpower, public education and life-saving technology in an effort to decrease the number of drownings in Lake Michigan.

Since water safety enhancements were implemented, local Lake Michigan beaches observed zero drownings during the summer of 2022.

County and city leaders and public safety personnel hosted a water safety demonstration event Tuesday at North Beach, near north breakwater, adjacent to Racine Yacht Club at 1 Barker St., Racine.

Near the breakwater is where some of the past tragedies occurred.

This area is unguarded and signs are posted telling people not to dive or swim in the area.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said people need to stay in the guarded areas when swimming.

“In some ways, Mother Nature’s really cooperating today, it just illustrates just how dangerous this particular area of Lake Michigan can be,” Mason said. “We want people to come here, we want people to enjoy North Beach, but we want them to do it safely. I think everybody acknowledges that nobody’s going to say the work is done, that’s why we’re doing an event again this year to remind people about what they need to do to stay safe.”

‘Everything we possibly can’

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said the primary role of local government is to protect its people — whether that’s through providing law enforcement, emergency response, public health, mental health or child protective services.

“But that also includes recreational opportunities for our residents,” Delagrave said. “We need to make sure as local government we do everything while they’re enjoying this great asset, Lake Michigan, that they’re safe and that they know exactly what the elements are involved when they do enjoy Lake Michigan.”

The technology cost the county about $150,000, paid for by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The county invested in:

Four remote-controlled buoys called Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyards, or EMILYs, to send out to potential swimmers in distress.

Enhanced buoy lines and ring buoys.

Enhanced signage connected to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite radio to alert to poor water conditions.

Breakwater gates and railings.

A radio directional finder.

An overboard rescue recovery device.

Water-activated GPS strobes for the county dive team.

Sonar systems for the boat patrol and dive team with search and rescue software.

A rescue crane and basket for boat no. 1, the dive team’s largest boat.

Drone technology with rescue sticks and self-inflation buoys.

Two rapid response jet skis outfitted for dive rescue personnel.

An educational video for students in local schools.

The city invested in:

Surveillance cameras providing “eyes” for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and/or the Racine Fire Department to potential drowning situations.

Additional lifeguard staffing.

A fifth chair for lifeguard staff.

The city added the fifth chair on Monday, increasing the area of guarded coverage.

“I’m excited with being able to add that additional area of protection for the community,” Racine Lifeguard Supervisor Phil Kiley said.

“We can’t say that there will never be another drowning,” Delagrave said. “We’re never here to declare victory. But we are here to say to our residents of Racine County and the City of Racine, that your local government is doing everything we possibly can to make sure that when you do enjoy … Lake Michigan, you’ll know the elements and you’ll feel as safe as possible.”

“I think it’s a great asset for our people of Racine County. I don’t think any other county really has such things. My hope is that other counties and other municipalities will see this and they will model what we do here for the safety of our residents.”

The American Red Cross provides additional swimming safety tips on its website:

Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

Provide close and constant attention to children you are supervising, even when a lifeguard is present, no matter how well the child can swim or how shallow the water. Avoid distractions including cellphones.

Do not rely on the use of water wings, swim rings, inflatable toys or other items designed for water recreation to replace adult supervision.

Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child.

Stay within an arm’s reach of any weak or inexperienced swimmer who is in the water.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Ensure that everyone in the family learns to swim well and what to do in a water emergency.

If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.

Enroll in age-appropriate

.

Enroll in Red Cross water safety, first aid and CPR/AED

to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.

Know how and when to call 911.

New buoys installed along Lake Michigan in Racine Buoy 1 Buoy 2 Buoy 3 Buoy 4