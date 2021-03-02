Zahn's building on Monument Square, empty for 40 years, moving toward revival. Here are the new hotel plans

For example, the rooftop of the hotel will be a green roof, where a portion of it will be covered with vegetation designed to grow sufficiently: According to Green Roofs for Healthy Cities, green roofs are beneficial to urban communities because they help reduce the area’s environmental footprint.

Solar panels also will be on the rooftop, Adams said.

“The rooftop bar will be a great way to show general public what sustainability looks like,” Adams said. “Plus, the views are stunning.”

Adams will work to get the building Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified. The hotel’s focus on sustainability will set the bar high for other developers who want to come in to the city, he said.

“Other developers don’t necessarily have to get their buildings LEED-certified,” Adams said, “but anything that helps energy reduction, it all makes a difference.”

Mason said Adams and the Dominion team will set a good example “not just for hotels, but for others in the city to be more sustainable.”