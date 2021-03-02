Zahn's building on Monument Square, empty for 40 years, moving toward revival. Here are the new hotel plans

RACINE — Imagine sitting at a lush rooftop bar with the waters of Lake Michigan and the hustle and bustle of Downtown Racine below.
This picture of relaxation is one of the highlights of the new boutique hotel that’ll take over the former Zahn’s Department Store on Monument Square.
The Hotel Verdant will commence construction no later than July 15, said Kathleen Fischer, interim city administrator of the City of Racine.
The plan for the hotel was originally announced in December 2019. Pre-construction on the building began in March 2020, and the original opening date was May 2021.
Now, the opening date is slated for June 2022, announced Tuesday.
“We’re excited about this project,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “This is the first major project we’ve had to break ground in downtown.”
What will the hotel have?
According to the original plan, just the first floor of the hotel will feature:
- A café/restaurant in the southeast corner
- A banquet/conference hall
- A bar
- A meeting room
- A large commercial kitchen
- An oversized lobby, with a large fireplace, just inside the entrance from Monument Square
Christopher Adams — chief technical officer for Dominion Properties of Milwaukee, who is developing the hotel — said the lobby will be open to the public.
“It’ll be the living room of Racine,” Adams said. “People can just come in and chill.”
Adams added the café/restaurant will have a pizza oven and outdoor seating. The boutique hotel concept of the new hotel will be European-style, he said, and will “engage Monument Square.”
Hotel Verdant will be a restoration of the Zahn’s building; Zahn’s Department Store occupied the building from 1890 to 1981. Mason emphasized the new hotel as an example of saving and reusing historic buildings in Downtown Racine.
“Zahn’s new life is something we’re excited about,” Mason said. “Working with Dominion has been a real pleasure. They’ve met the community’s values.”
Partnerships in tow
Businesses in Downtown Racine were taken into consideration as Adams was planning the hotel. He said he walked and talked to several merchants to announce the hotel, and to get their thoughts on it.
“We were very adamant that we wouldn’t do something that would hurt or destroy other businesses,” Adams said. “We want to dovetail (the hotel) with other venues and add value and diversity.”
Adams said he wants to bring in as many local vendors as he can to the hotel, like using Miller’s Flowers on Sixth Street for any floral decorations.
Adams said Hotel Verdant will also partner with Gateway Technical College to hire individuals coming out of their culinary arts program.
Mayor Mason said the hotel will work to ensure local, low-income residents will be hired for the construction and the operation of the hotel through the Racine Works Program.
The current target to hire through the RWP is 20%, said Shannon Powell, Mayor Mason’s chief of staff.
Sustainability as a standard
Adams said one of his priorities for the new hotel is to highlight its environmental sustainability.
For example, the rooftop of the hotel will be a green roof, where a portion of it will be covered with vegetation designed to grow sufficiently: According to Green Roofs for Healthy Cities, green roofs are beneficial to urban communities because they help reduce the area’s environmental footprint.
Solar panels also will be on the rooftop, Adams said.
“The rooftop bar will be a great way to show general public what sustainability looks like,” Adams said. “Plus, the views are stunning.”
Adams will work to get the building Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified. The hotel’s focus on sustainability will set the bar high for other developers who want to come in to the city, he said.
“Other developers don’t necessarily have to get their buildings LEED-certified,” Adams said, “but anything that helps energy reduction, it all makes a difference.”
Mason said Adams and the Dominion team will set a good example “not just for hotels, but for others in the city to be more sustainable.”
Hotel Verdant was chosen as the name for the hotel because of its focus on being a “green hotel,” Adams said; “verdant” is in reference to the color green and the concept of nature.