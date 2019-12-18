Zahn's incentives approved; Palenick: 'This is the way you're supposed to do it'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weidner of the 6th District asked why the city was taking out a loan from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands instead of the usual methods of using tax increment funds or intergovernmental revenue. Palenick said the BCPL gave the city an interest rate of 3.75% and the developer agreed to pay the city 5% interest on the loan, which allows the city to earn money on the loan without offering up its own funds.

Weidner also asked about how the hotel’s banquet hall could affect Festival Hall and the proposed Sheraton hotel and event center. Palenick said it was part of the plan so the city could accommodate large conventions.

She also asked why the city was leasing parking spaces instead of selling the structures to the developer, relieving the city of maintaining the structures. Palenick said the structures were key to the convention center as well so the city wanted to “maintain as much flexibility as possible.”

“We are trying to make sure all these projects are well served.”

Palenick said that because the project is not within a tax increment district and will be leasing parking spaces, the city stands to profit off of those leases and property taxes.

Lemke compared the Zahn’s deal with the proposed hotel and arena that was vetoed by Mayor Cory Mason.