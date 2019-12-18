Zahn's incentives approved; Palenick: 'This is the way you're supposed to do it'

RACINE — The $2.89 million incentive package for the redevelopment of the former Zahn’s building at 500 Main St., which City Administrator Jim Palenick called the “best example I could give of a public-private partnership,” was approved on Tuesday.
If I could ever have one project stand out as ‘this is the way you’re supposed to do it,’ this is the way we’re supposed to do it,” Palenick said.
The building is set to be redeveloped into a boutique hotel.
The package passed 12-1 with Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District voting in opposition. Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie, Sandy Weidner, Maurice Horton, Q.A. Shakoor II, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in favor.
Questions and concerns
Before the vote, a few aldermen raised questions and concerns about the project.
Glenn asked why the city was approving an incentive package when the financing for the project wasn’t in place. Palenick said that financiers are the last ones in on a capital stack.
“Financing require themselves to be the last money in,” Palenick said. “This has to be approved first... However, we’re not going to put up a dollar until that financing is in place.”
Weidner of the 6th District asked why the city was taking out a loan from the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands instead of the usual methods of using tax increment funds or intergovernmental revenue. Palenick said the BCPL gave the city an interest rate of 3.75% and the developer agreed to pay the city 5% interest on the loan, which allows the city to earn money on the loan without offering up its own funds.
Weidner also asked about how the hotel’s banquet hall could affect Festival Hall and the proposed Sheraton hotel and event center. Palenick said it was part of the plan so the city could accommodate large conventions.
She also asked why the city was leasing parking spaces instead of selling the structures to the developer, relieving the city of maintaining the structures. Palenick said the structures were key to the convention center as well so the city wanted to “maintain as much flexibility as possible.”
“We are trying to make sure all these projects are well served.”
Palenick said that because the project is not within a tax increment district and will be leasing parking spaces, the city stands to profit off of those leases and property taxes.
Lemke compared the Zahn’s deal with the proposed hotel and arena that was vetoed by Mayor Cory Mason.
“When you think about the last hotel project that came before us, it was us putting everything in,” Lemke said. “(With the Zahn’s project) we have a lot of skin in the game and so does the developer.”
With the initial announcement, developer Christopher Adams said he hopes to start installing a geothermal field on April 1 in the vacant lot where the addition is to be constructed and then begin full construction on the entire project on May 1. He expects 52 weeks of construction and an opening on May 1, 2021.
