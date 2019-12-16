Zahn’s hotel to hire locally; project goal is to hire 25% Racine residents

RACINE — The planned boutique hotel for the former Zahn’s Department Store would pump money into residents’ wallets, based on a detailed agreement with the developer.
Tuesday evening the Racine City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed developer incentive agreement between the city and Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties. Earlier this month Dominion and Mayor Cory Mason announced plans for an 88-room, $29 million destination hotel using the old Zahn’s, located at 500 Main St. on Monument Square.
The new hotel would add a second four-story structure and double the square footage to nearly 80,000 square feet. It would have a banquet room, café/restaurant and rooftop bar, among other amenities.
The project would end four decades of vacancy, as the old department store closed in 1981, and Dominion hopes to open the new, as yet unnamed, hotel by May 1, 2021.
The construction project, scheduled to begin in spring, would create an estimated 75,000 work hours and 70 to 80 full-time-equivalent jobs in the hotel, said Christopher Adams, Dominion’s chief technical officer.
The city’s Racine Works ordinance requires that at least 20% of the worker hours must come from low- to moderate-income City of Racine residents. In the developer incentive agreement, Dominion has agreed to a goal of 25%.
The incentive agreement includes an exhibit that spells out the developer’s commitment and general contractor Hunzinger’s participation plan.
All of the recent development agreements announced and underway have language about compliance with Racine Works, but the agreement for Zahn’s is much more specific about compliance, said Shannon Powell, Mason’s communications director.
Not a simple matter
In the case of the Zahn’s project, compliance with Racine Works will be more complicated than other development projects. That is because Dominion is planning an ultra-energy-efficient building that will achieve at least the Gold certification level, and perhaps Platinum, in the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program. For example, it will have geothermal heating and cooling, solar panels and smart-building systems designed to save energy.
That presents problems in complying with Racine Works, Adams said, because the construction project will require much special knowledge Therefore, both sides agreed to exempt 42% of the construction work hours from having to meet the ordinance standard.
You have free articles remaining.
However, Dominion agreed to transfer that portion of the requirement to the permanent hotel positions and hire Racine residents there in numbers great enough to meet the standard.
“So, it was a very elegant solution,” Adams commented. “Everyone wins.”
That would have been difficult to impossible if Dominion was building multifamily housing, its primary development business until this project. But with a hotel, it was able to offer some of those jobs to the program.
“I really appreciate the level of thought and detail that both Christopher Adams of Dominion Properties and their contractor Hunzinger Construction put into making sure they would meet and potentially exceed the goals of the Racine Works ordinance,” Mason said last week. “Hunzinger is well known for and takes pride in meeting local workforce goals on projects and has an outstanding track record.
“I also applaud Christopher Adams for committing to hire local residents, at a sustainable wage not usually seen in the hospitality sector, for the full-time jobs the finished hotel will create,” Mason added. “This project really is a win-win for the city because of its focus on workforce, sustainability and smart city technology.”
Double fulfillment
In the incentive agreement, Dominion has agreed to minimize the total number of construction hours that will be exempted from Racine Works for technical reasons. It has also agreed to double the number of exempted hours in hotel employment, in jobs paying at least $15.00 per hour.
The example given in the agreement is for:
- 75,000 total construction hours;
- 42% exempted = 31,500 exempt hours; and
- 31,500 x 2 = 63,000 hotel job hours at $15.00 per hour.
The agreement lays out all the efforts Hunzinger will make to seek city residents as construction workers, maximize apprenticeship opportunities, how it will prove compliance and the like.
“I have really enjoyed working out the details of the Racine Works ordinance,” Adams said. “It was a lot of extra work, but I think it was time well spent.”
“I … applaud Christopher Adams for committing to hire local residents, at a sustainable wage not usually seen in the hospitality sector, for the full-time jobs the finished hotel will create. This project really is a win-win for the city because of its focus on workforce, sustainability and smart city technology.” Cory Mason, Racine Mayor
“I … applaud Christopher Adams for committing to hire local residents, at a sustainable wage not usually seen in the hospitality sector, for the full-time jobs the finished hotel will create. This project really is a win-win for the city because of its focus on workforce, sustainability and smart city technology.”
Racine Mayor Cory Mason