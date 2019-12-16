Zahn’s hotel to hire locally; project goal is to hire 25% Racine residents

“So, it was a very elegant solution,” Adams commented. “Everyone wins.”

That would have been difficult to impossible if Dominion was building multifamily housing, its primary development business until this project. But with a hotel, it was able to offer some of those jobs to the program.

“I really appreciate the level of thought and detail that both Christopher Adams of Dominion Properties and their contractor Hunzinger Construction put into making sure they would meet and potentially exceed the goals of the Racine Works ordinance,” Mason said last week. “Hunzinger is well known for and takes pride in meeting local workforce goals on projects and has an outstanding track record.

“I also applaud Christopher Adams for committing to hire local residents, at a sustainable wage not usually seen in the hospitality sector, for the full-time jobs the finished hotel will create,” Mason added. “This project really is a win-win for the city because of its focus on workforce, sustainability and smart city technology.”

Double fulfillment