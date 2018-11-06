RACINE — A youth project months in the works played out on a drizzly Election Day Tuesday as hundreds of high school students went door to door, reminding people to vote.
The nonpartisan project was the 2018 Get Out the Vote Canvass carried out by Youth Empowered in the Struggle, or YES, the youth arm of Voces de la Frontera.
The canvass involved approximately 250 students, about 200 of them from Horlick High School, said Horlick social studies teacher Aaron Eick, who was driving one of the vans. There was also a van load each from Park and Case high schools as well as South Division High School in Milwaukee.
There were more than 20 rented vans from Enterprise Rent-a-Car, and each one carried 10 to 13 students, Eick said. “We call them months ahead of time so they can be prepared on a day like this,” he said. The money comes from Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based, membership-based community organization led by low-wage workers, immigrants and youth. Its mission is “to protect and expand civil rights and workers’ rights through leadership development, community organizing and empowerment.”
“The kids (of YES) have been planning this, step by step,” Eick said.
Parents had the right to call in and have their children excused for the canvass, which was considered a community event, he said.
The canvass was especially designed to encourage new voters in historically low turnout areas, Eick said. However, the goal was to try to reach all 36 City of Racine wards.
Training
The day began at about 7 a.m. with a training session at the Racine Labor Center, 2100 Layard Ave. There, the students got food, T-shirts and a chance to get excited about the day.
“And then we make it clear to everybody about the nonpartisan (aspect),” Eick said. This event, held since 2004, is considered an institution.
“And the institution is always in jeopardy when students are putting their own political views out there,” he said. “So, no matter what is said — we tried to say it in 100 different ways this morning — how to stay neutral.”
Students worked in pairs or threes to knock on doors or ring doorbells. Every time they got no response, they left a flyer that urges people to vote, on the door handle.
Any time someone would answer at the door, Eick said, “It should be a 30-second in-and-out. Most people do not answer the door. … It’s going to be one out of every 10 doors. And most of those people are going to say, ‘Thank you, and I hope you have a good day.’
“Every once in a while we get the: ‘Why aren’t you in school?’ kind of thing, and we try to train them how to handle that as well.”
Shortly after that conversation, at the conclusion of a Get Out the Vote Canvass rally at Monument Square, the vans pulled out to start a search for Election Day participants.
