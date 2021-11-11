Youth Development and Care Center likely to be in Caledonia

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board has been advancing plans for the proposed Racine County Youth Development and Care Center, which is to be a juvenile detention center.

A first reading was done at the County Board meeting Tuesday night for the resolution by the Executive Committee authorizing the purchase of land, located along Three Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia near Batten International Airport, for $1 million and authorizing the construction of the Youth Development and Care Center at the site.

The County Board does not take action on agenda items until a second reading has been done. The second reading and vote for this item will occur at a future County Board meeting.

Racine County had previously proposed two locations for the $43 million Youth Development and Care Center. The first location was a 2-acre spot in the City of Racine, at the former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue across from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center. The Racine City Council strongly opposed that location.

The second location was near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road. The facility would rest within a nearly 29-acre parcel with a large pond and wooded area, but that spot has not been well received by nearby residents.

The proposed mental health-focused center would replace the existing facility on the fourth floor of the Kornwolf Center and would serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

