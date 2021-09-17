Your own rainy day fund: Racine employers join effort to help workers build emergency savings

Recognizing many individuals were not fully prepared for the lasting economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have joined a new statewide effort to help more Wisconsin workers save automatically through their paycheck.
Seventy-one small- to mid-size employers in Wisconsin, representing about 7,500 employees, are now actively promoting and encouraging saving through split deposit to their employees, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.
Wisconsin Saves focuses on the role of small to mid-size employers in promoting the ease and benefits of saving automatically for emergencies to their employees.
Two local companies are participating, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Hometown Pharmacy. Veterans Outreach is represented in Racine and Milwaukee. Hometown Pharmacy has more than 70 locations throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan and has one Racine location.
Jeremy Laffin, pharmacy owner of the Racine Hometown Pharmacy location, 3900 Erie St., said he’s excited to see the Wisconsin Saves program help some of his employees and give them another vehicle to save money.
“We’re trying to make it less complicated,” he said. “Investing is not hard, but people make it sound hard.”
VOW Associate Executive Director Ramon Candelaria said joining an effort like Wisconsin Saves is beneficial because it can help residents and staff plan better financially, and VOW is about graduating residents to self-sufficiency.
“Economic development is everything,” Candelaria said. “The idea of cooperation is much better than competition. When you work together with people that do what they do best, when you collaborate with different groups, you’re so much stronger.”
The Wisconsin Saves effort is led by America Saves, the leading national campaign in promoting savings; Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld; president and CEO of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, Rose Oswald Poels; and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. President Wendy Baumann. This initiative is also made possible through Synchrony Bank.
“We know that employers can serve as a powerful source of information for their workers. These organizations are demonstrating their commitment to the financial wellbeing of their employees, and we are hopeful that it will help more Wisconsinites be prepared for unexpected expenses,” Baumann said in a statement.
Local businesses save
Laffin said Hometown Pharmacy has always paid attention to employee financial planning.
All employees at the Racine Hometown that can be enrolled in a 401(k) program are enrolled, he said.
Additionally, in general, the team often talks about finances. Hometown’s human resources team is a fan of Dave Ramsey, a personal finance personality, radio show host, author and businessman. Hometown employees have used his 7 Baby Steps program where step one is saving $1,000 for a starter emergency fund.
Laffin has done the Ramsey program and said it helped him pay off his consumer debt. Before that, small emergencies used to pop up.
“If you have a problem with your car, that can affect your life, with your children and family,” Laffin said. “I think that’s a great program.”
Laffin said the idea of participating in Wisconsin Saves is to reduce employee stress because money issues can cause plenty of worry.
“We don’t want them to have to bring that stress into the workplace,” Laffin said. “One of the reasons we’re participating is to help employees, so they have that cushion and can absorb a disaster if something were to crop up.”
The Wisconsin Saves program will work as tax-free preferred savings accounts through the employees’ financial institutions, Laffin said. An employee would set up a savings account so money would move from the checking account to the savings when deposited.
Hometown human resources is going to be sending out a packet of information about Wisconsin Saves to employees in the next several weeks, Laffin said, so in 4-6 weeks the program should be up and running.
Investing in emergency funds can be related to Murphy’s Law, he said, referring to the notion that if anything can go wrong, it will.
“If you’re prepared, you don’t have to worry,” Laffin said. “If you’re not, it’s not uncommon for Mr. Murphy to come knocking at your door.”
Candelaria said VOW is looking forward to adding more ways to collaborate and help residents and staff help each other. VOW plans on implementing the program within an estimated 30-60 days.
“As we evolve and transition and take on Milwaukee, there’s a lot of moving parts involved,” he said.