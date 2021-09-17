Your own rainy day fund: Racine employers join effort to help workers build emergency savings

Local businesses save

Laffin said Hometown Pharmacy has always paid attention to employee financial planning.

All employees at the Racine Hometown that can be enrolled in a 401(k) program are enrolled, he said.

Additionally, in general, the team often talks about finances. Hometown’s human resources team is a fan of Dave Ramsey, a personal finance personality, radio show host, author and businessman. Hometown employees have used his 7 Baby Steps program where step one is saving $1,000 for a starter emergency fund.

Laffin has done the Ramsey program and said it helped him pay off his consumer debt. Before that, small emergencies used to pop up.

“If you have a problem with your car, that can affect your life, with your children and family,” Laffin said. “I think that’s a great program.”

Laffin said the idea of participating in Wisconsin Saves is to reduce employee stress because money issues can cause plenty of worry.