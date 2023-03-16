Friday is St. Patrick’s Day — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too.

In addition to the food and drinks that surround the holiday, there are plenty of places to get out and celebrate. Now, where did I put that leprechaun hat?

The Krawl is back!

After a three-year hiatus, the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — is back with its 16th annual “Kenosha Krawl.”

The one-day event is Saturday, March 18, and includes these stops: 11 a.m. at Mason’s Pub & Eatery, 7000 74th Place; noon at the Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.; 1 p.m. at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St.; 2 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave.; 3 p.m. at the Boathouse Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave; 4 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.; 6 p.m. at Upper East, 622 58th St.; 7 p.m. at Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St.; 8 p.m. at Our Kenosha Tap, 3221 60th St.; and ending the night at 9 p.m. with a stop at The Clubhouse Pub and Grille, 2621 30th Ave.

The “Krawl” serves as a fundraiser for the association. Venues pay the band, and a boot is passed for donations. Expect to hear favorites like "Danny Boy" and "Amazing Grace." Singing along is encouraged.

The KAPDA has been performing at functions since 2003 and is made up of about 20 uniformed pipers and drummers as well as a color guard comprised of non-playing members. The group performs at each locale for about 40 minutes. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go to the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation's Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth. For more information, go to kapda.org.

Racine parade

For some outdoor Irish-themed celebrating, head to Downtown Racine, which is hosting its St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corporation, starts with a 5K run at 10 a.m.

The parade itself starts at noon on the corner of State Street and Main Street. The route heads south on Main Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending near City Hall. The parade features Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, floats and Irish dancers. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

As for the 5K race: Runners have the option of taking part in the 5K route or, "for those working their way up to a 5K," the race organizers are also featuring a "Paddy’s 0.08ish K" with a shorter length. Race-day packet pickups will take place inside Littleport Brewery, 214 Third St. Register for the races at stpatsday.5k.run.

Kenosha goes Irish

The Union Park Tavern , 4520 Eighth Ave., features live music, Irish food and drink specials for St. Patrick's Day (March 17), opening at 11 a.m. with all things Irish.

, 4520 Eighth Ave., features live music, Irish food and drink specials for St. Patrick's Day (March 17), opening at 11 a.m. with all things Irish. The Brat Stop 's March 17 celebration features The Abby Kay Band, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the venue, at I-94 and Highway 50. Cover charge is $10.

's March 17 celebration features The Abby Kay Band, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the venue, at I-94 and Highway 50. Cover charge is $10. At Fec’s Place , 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work."

, 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work." As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough , 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On Friday, March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes Irish dancers from noon to 6 p.m. and Ian Gould, performing from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. Note: This place will be jammed with folks sporting all kinds of green clothing and accessories. Just crowd on in; no reservations are accepted on St. Patrick's Day.

, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On Friday, March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes Irish dancers from noon to 6 p.m. and Ian Gould, performing from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. Note: This place will be jammed with folks sporting all kinds of green clothing and accessories. Just crowd on in; no reservations are accepted on St. Patrick's Day. Capt. Mike's Beer & Burger Bar , 5118 Sixth Ave., celebrates the holiday with Irish food specials (from the Galley food truck, serving 5 to 8 p.m.) and plenty of live music on March 17. The music lineup: 6 to 7 p.m., Matt Meyer; 7 to 10 p.m., The Craic; and 10 p.m. to close, Matt Meyer & Friends.

, 5118 Sixth Ave., celebrates the holiday with Irish food specials (from the Galley food truck, serving 5 to 8 p.m.) and plenty of live music on March 17. The music lineup: 6 to 7 p.m., Matt Meyer; 7 to 10 p.m., The Craic; and 10 p.m. to close, Matt Meyer & Friends. Ron's Place , 3301 52nd St., is serving up green beer (naturally), along with a drink it calls a "Green Monster Long Island" and reuben sandwiches on March 17.

, 3301 52nd St., is serving up green beer (naturally), along with a drink it calls a "Green Monster Long Island" and reuben sandwiches on March 17. Mars Cheese Castle , 2800 Frontage Road, has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month, with specials that started March 1. Special items include green beer, Irish beers, Irish cheeses, reuben sandwiches and something called "special green dipping sauce" for the castle's famous cheese curds.

, 2800 Frontage Road, has been celebrating St. Patrick's Day all month, with specials that started March 1. Special items include green beer, Irish beers, Irish cheeses, reuben sandwiches and something called "special green dipping sauce" for the castle's famous cheese curds. The Celtic Gypsies are performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 17, followed by Billy Garner, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Rumors Lounge , 1402 52nd St. Food specials include corned beef and cabbage, reuben sandwiches, "Nutty Irishmen" drinks and — wait for it — green beer.

, 1402 52nd St. Food specials include corned beef and cabbage, reuben sandwiches, "Nutty Irishmen" drinks and — wait for it — green beer. Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

Racine celebrates

McAuliffe’s Pub , 3700 Meachem Road, welcomes Celtica , with its "majestic sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe soaring above a powerful rock band." The group, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, melds "influences of Irish folk, symphonic metal and Scottish tradition with the energetic Celtic rock music, full of lust of life." Their show will feature "fiery torches on the bagpipes and burning drumsticks." Yes, flames shooting out of the instruments! That explains why Celtica is a popular group at Celtic, Scottish, Steampunk, and Medieval festivals. Cover charge is $20. Find out more at McAuliffe's Facebook page.

, 3700 Meachem Road, , with its "majestic sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe soaring above a powerful rock band." The group, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, melds "influences of Irish folk, symphonic metal and Scottish tradition with the energetic Celtic rock music, full of lust of life." Their show will feature "fiery torches on the bagpipes and burning drumsticks." Yes, flames shooting out of the instruments! That explains why Celtica is a popular group at Celtic, Scottish, Steampunk, and Medieval festivals. Cover charge is $20. Find out more at McAuliffe's Facebook page. Joey’s Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben."

920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party on March 17. Live music will be performed by Bodhicitta. Or, as George's calls it: "A night of dancing and face melting jams."

1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party on March 17. Live music will be performed by Bodhicitta. Or, as George's calls it: "A night of dancing and face melting jams." Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., opens at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day for a celebration featuring "Green kegs! Green eggs! & Hammered!" There will be beads, raffles, green beer, shots of Jameson and "Marci's yard cup of Lucky Punch Slushies." DJ Cowboy plays music starting at 9 p.m.

Before you go out: If you do head out to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! Let’s all be safe.