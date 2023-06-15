We need to get serious for a moment here. It’s Thursday, which means Sunday is a scant three days from now.

“So what,” you’re thinking, “I’ve got plenty of time to mow the lawn. Stop nagging!”

Yard duties aside, this particular Sunday is also Father’s Day.

What? You forgot this weekend is your chance to honor Dad? If so, you’re not alone.

Compared to Mother’s Day, Father’s Day doesn’t get much respect.

About 70 percent of people “celebrate” by scrawling their name inside a card. That’s it.

If you’re looking for a way to honor dear old dad that doesn’t involve getting him another tie, check out this Father’s Day Fun Guide. And if you’re a dad reading this story, hand it to one of your children and let them entertain you.

Cars, cars, cars

A lot of dads in this area are “car guys.”

Literally.

Thousands of them worked for American Motors Corp. and/or Chrysler making those cars — and now they love to show them off.

Each year, the Vintage Auto Group and Kenosha Classic Street Machines host a popular Father’s Day Car Show in Baker Park. This year’s show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in the park, at Sheridan Road and 65th Street in Kenosha.

All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. It’s $10 per vehicle to show a car; free for spectators. There will be food vendors, music, 50/50 raffle and door prizes — and trophies.

“Last year, the show had more than 200 cars, the largest turnout ever for this event,” said club member Bob Koos, who helps organize the car shows.

Want to get a 24-hour jump on the Father’s Day Weekend car action? Head to the Holy Rosary Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, on the church grounds, 2224 45th St. There will be live music to go along with all those classic vehicles, plus a car competition. Note: Rain date is June 24.

Raise a glass to dear old dad!

Is it just us, or does beer taste better when you’re relaxing at an outdoor beer garden. Or, if you prefer, a biergarten?

Only you can answer that question, but we’ve got plenty of options this weekend.

Nothing says “I love you” like buying your dad a cold beer to go with that warm pretzel.

Start today: An outdoor German-style Biergarten is “popping up” on Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront, in Celebration Place.

The biergarten will be open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 15-16, and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Visitors can enjoy German and U.S. beers, along with hard cider, sausage and pretzels, food trucks and live music. There will also be children’s activities and stein-hoisting contests. The event, hosted by Milwaukee-based BrewFest Partners, has free admission and is designed to be family friendly.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is located within Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

Father’s Day Weekend entertainment features Ryan McIntyre from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Joe Wray, performing 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17. There will be food trucks from Friday through Sunday. (And if you really want a jump on the weekend, tonight is Taco Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Beer Garden.)

The beer garden is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol. All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park in Somers goes all out to celebrate Father’s Day, including serving Dad Shoes, a classic American lager brewed locally in Kenosha by Public Brewing, on tap all day on June 18.

Fathers are encouraged to compete in the “Dad Shoes Pageant,” tackle the obstacle course and join in other games throughout the day. Rumor has it prizes are involved! As for music, local classic rock band The Roundabouts performs starting at 3 p.m. Sunday.

If you head out a day early with Dad, you’ll find Nashville, Tenn., recording artist Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native, performing at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The Biergarten is open seven days a week: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com. Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays. The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.

New this summer is an outdoor beer garden in Pleasant Prairie. The Lake Andrea Beer Garden offers craft beers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and an ongoing lineup of food trucks, live music and other events. The beer garden is located along the southwest shore of Lake Andrea. Admission is free. The beer garden is open 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bonus: If you go on Father’s Day, the new Pleasant Prairie HarborMarket will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., right next to the beer garden, for some sipping and shopping action. For more details, visit the Facebook page (“LABeerGarden”) or log on at VisitPleasantPrairie.com.

Music (and ribs) on the beach

Racine’s Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., is hosting a rib cooking contest on Father’s Day. And even if you don’t feel like cooking, you can purchase plates of ribs for you and Dad to share. The Deep Pockets band performs starting at 3 p.m. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks are always available. For more details, go to Racine’s Beachside Oasis Facebook page.

Shakespeare in a hurry

Add some witches, madness and murder to your Father’s Day.

The Summit Players Theatre is performing its version of “Macbeth” all around the state during the group’s 2022 Shakespeare in the State Parks tour.

The tour started June 9 in our own Bong State Recreation Area — playing to an overflow crowd of more than 130 people — and will be a two-hour-ish drive away from this area on June 18, performing in Blue Mound State Park near Madison. The 1 p.m. performance (and 2:30 p.m. workshop) are free to attend, but a state park sticker is required to enter the park.

This is the best way to see “Macbeth”: The show clocks in at about 70 minutes, and the cast list has been pared considerably. Our own Cole Conrad, a Burlington native, current Kenosha resident and UW-Parkside theater graduate, plays the title role of the doomed nobleman-who-would-be-king.

All the other actors in the small cast take on multiple roles, as do audience members, who are tasked with portraying characters like “the wind.”

And, yes, it’s still a tragedy, but this troupe injects a lot of humor into the tale in this family friendly adaptation. You can find the entire “Macbeth” schedule and an interactive tour map at summitplayerstheatre.com.