MOUNT PLEASANT — At the height of the CBD craze, a national chain opened its 260th Your CBD Store on March 16 in Racine County.
The new store, located at 4900 Spring St., Suite No. 204, is owned by Mike and Katrina Koester. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Cannabidiol — or CBD — is a compound found in the cannabis plant which has many medical benefits without the high. Some people believe that CBD products provide relief from anxiety, depression, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s disease, pain relief, seizures, arthritis and PTSD and other health
CBD products come in various forms and dosages to meet customer’s needs and preferences. Customers can choose from water-soluble, edibles, tinctures, soft gels, vaping, and topical applications. There are even tinctures and CBD treats for pets.
The Koesters can be reached at the store at 262-456-6751.
