YORKVILLE — As family farms across the state and country struggle to stay in business, some might wonder what will become of the future of agriculture.
At the Racine County Fair, spectators got a glimpse of that future as dozens of youths from throughout the county from different 4-H organizations showed off and sold the livestock that they’ve been taking care of during the past year.
Kelsey Henderson, 17, has been showing and selling hogs and steers since she was about 10 and plans to stay in the agriculture industry, saying: “It’s my past, it’s my present, it’s my future.”
“I love the ag industry, it’s my passion, it’s what I love to do,” Henderson said. “I don’t see myself leaving the ag industry or the (livestock) show industry any time soon.”
This year Henderson’s hog, named Knockout, was crowned as the grand champion market hog — a first for her and a tribute to the hours of work she dedicated to raising the hog.
“The bond that I have with my animals is unlike any other,” Henderson said. “They’re my best friends, they’re there. It’s so much fun to work with them.”
Last year, it was the hog of her 14-year-old sister Madisyn that was grand champion of the fair.
Knockout sold for $7 per pound to Case I.H. and at 248 pounds that totals more than $1,700.
As Henderson showed off Knockout at the livestock auction on Saturday, she made sure to look presentable and smile as Knockout, who received a bath that morning, slowly walked around the arena giving bidders their best look.
“It really hit me that I won the whole show, it’s quite the feeling,” Henderson said. “It’s really heartwarming, knowing all the hard work paid off and that I was able to beat all of those 200 other pigs in the barn. It all just settled in right then and there.”
Henderson also sold a 1,320-pound steer named Junior but reserves the right to sell the steer at the Wisconsin State Fair, which she plans on doing.
Some of the money will go toward Henderson’s college fund; a senior this fall at Union Grove High School, she plans to go to Iowa State University to study agricultural business and agricultural communication. The other part of the money will go toward buying a new hog or steer for next year.
“I know my animals like the back of my hand,” Henderson said. “It’s really hard to say goodbye, but the best thing is you get to start looking for your next one right away.”
‘Agriculture is the backbone’
Nate Weinkauf, regional sales manager for Case, bought Henderson’s hog. He has been bidding on livestock at the County Fair for the past 20 years for Case.
“I know (the Henderson) family, I know how hard they work on those animals and it’s money well spent,” Weinkauf said.
Weinkauf said the kids at the fair are the future of farming.
“These kids are all about promoting agriculture, getting everybody to understand where their meat comes from, where their products come from,” Weinkauf said. “Yes, it’s been a little bit of a tough year for dairy farmers in the county and really the state, but they keep battling … we got a great next generation of youth that’s coming here.”
Scott Gunderson, of the Racine County Agricultural Society, helps operate the livestock auction. He said that because of the support of local businesses and residents, it has become one of the best County Fair auctions in the state.
“Agriculture is the backbone of this country,” Gunderson said. “These kids, even if they’re not going to go into farming, they understand where our food is coming from, and that’s really important.”
Gunderson said the kids who participate can continue to spread the message and educate others on agriculture.
“There’s a lot of folks now that lost touch with what’s been going on in the rural community and that whole way of living,” Gunderson said. “(These kids) are going to continue to push the message of agriculture.”
Racine County Fair announces winners
The Racine County Fair announced winners in their annual competitions.
