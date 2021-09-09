You might be able to 'become undead' in a Racine-made movie | Extras needed on-set Sept. 18

Want to be an extra?

The 10 extras will play in a sequence that shouldn’t take long to film; the filming for that part won’t take all day and won’t be anything painful, Purtee said.

Everyone on set has to be vaccinated. When not on camera, everyone is to be masked. These restrictions are based on Hollywood guidelines given by friends in the industry, he said.

The extras will meet at 23rd and Clark streets on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9:30 a.m. for filming. Purtee isn’t offering compensation, but is offering water and snacks on the day of, plus IMDb credit. There is also a possibility to earn a bigger role in a future Purtee film.

Those interested in the role can contact Purtee at 1509filmscasting@gmail.com by Sept. 15 and will need to send over photos of themselves and a brief biography if possible. No acting experience is required, but extras need to be able to take directions. Purtee is seeking those of average height and not considerably shorter or taller than the others. The film will not show the extras’ faces, he said.