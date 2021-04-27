UPDATED: You no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Regency Mall

Recent rise in cases, not deaths

In recent weeks, there has been a significant rise in new local COVID-19 cases, but there hasn't been a corresponding spike in deaths — at least not yet.

Since the beginning of the month, the case rate (how many people currently have COVID-19 as a percentage of the population) for the entirety of Racine County has been in the "high risk" category, according to the Department of Health Services. That followed several weeks of dipping into the "moderate risk" category.

"High risk," according to DHS, means that between 100 and 350 people per 100,000 residents are currently testing positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, Racine County's case rate was 203 cases per 100,000 residents, nearly triple the rate six weeks prior — but a fraction of the rates seen from September through January.

However, from April 19-26, only one COVID death was recorded in Racine County, bringing the total of COVID-related deaths in Racine County to 328, according to state data.

Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations have ticked up slightly, too.