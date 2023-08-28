RACINE — A new nonprofit organization hosted a block party Saturday at Pritchard Park to celebrate its launch and introduce itself to the community.

Lovingkindness Transitional Services, which provides assistance to individuals transitioning from homelessness into housing, is a branch of Lovingkindness Homes. Both were started by Lakesha Davis.

About 25 years ago, Davis moved to Wisconsin to escape domestic violence and found herself homeless.

While staying at the Shalom Center in Kenosha, Davis decided to find a way to create a better environment and “create a clear path toward success.”

“From that point, I started to educate myself financially and with education to learn how to get myself out of that situation,” she said. “I just took it all in and want to give it back to people. This is how you move from homelessness to home-owning to business-owning. This is the blueprint and I just wanted to share that with everyone.”

In 2020, Davis purchased a house to rent to low-income tenants. Since then, she has purchased two more homes.

She decided to start Lovingkindness Transitional Services after noticing that some of he tenants had trouble paying their rent because of issues with employment or transportation, or because they had been convicted of a crime and lacked resources.

“We decided we needed a nonprofit to help them in that transitional period, so we didn’t have to evict them or have them move out,” Davis said. “I wanted to help my tenants, but after I began the program, I noticed so many more people that needed that transitional help, so that’s why we broadened our reach.”

Davis’ goal is to provide housing, transportation and employment assistance to anyone in the community who needs it.

“She (Davis) is gearing this toward everybody — every human, regardless of race, religion and ethnicity,” said Kelly Martin, president of the organization’s board. “Some people lose jobs, some have medical issues, they get laid off and end up homeless.”

Davis said that people facing homelessness often don’t know where to go to find help.

“We wanted to become the resource for people who need assistance,” she said.

The block party included several small businesses and community resources that Lovingkindness Transitional Services plans to work with, such as the city’s Growing Residents’ Opportunities and Wealth, to provide assistance.

Davis said that goal of the block party was to let residents know that they “do not have to suffer alone or in silence,” and that resources are available to help people through transitional periods in their lives.

