Both of Colleen Schwanke's hands are full when she takes her dog, Buddy, out to the bathroom at night in her backyard.

In one hand, she's got Buddy's leash held tight. In her other hand, a can of hornet spray that'll go a whopping 27 feet.

"I'm not comfortable with this. I don't like doing this," she said. "If I'm surprised in my backyard, that coyote's going to have a problem trying to get my dog."

Schwanke was among a half-dozen residents at the Mount Pleasant Village Board meeting on Sept. 27 who spoke of their recent encounters with coyotes. They're not alone — reports of coyote sightings were made earlier this year in the Village of Elmwood Park and throughout the year in other parts in the county.

It's nothing new. The primarily carnivorous mammals are native to Wisconsin. But the predators are always a concern to pets and livestock, and can seem scary to humans even though there have been exactly two documented killings of humans ever by coyotes in North America: a child in California 40 years ago and a 19-year-old woman in Canada in 2009.

Experts are suggesting the best way to handle coyotes is to learn what to do and what not to do, since it's unlikely that they'll be eradicated. One expert is even researching ways coyotes can help semi-urban environments like those in Racine County.

We are the invaders

Coyotes were here before us. They have lived in America for more than a million years. Since humans have shown up, they've moved closer and closer to residential areas as their habitat has been built over.

"You can't put an ordinance on a coyote," one board member said during a Mount Pleasant Committee of the Whole Meeting on Sept. 13 after concerns were brought up by residents. It was at least the third time in five years Village Hall has been used by residents to voice coyote concerns.

Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Jason Vaccaro, the point-person for coyote-human interactions in the village, said "If you really think about it, we're the ones that are on their territory first, right? We took away their habitats."

In 2016, the University of Washington's Conservation Magazine reported that coyotes live in almost all U.S. cities. Three-quarters of those cities also have coyote-human conflicts, or incidents where coyotes behave aggressively or physically attack a person or a pet.

In Wisconsin, coyote attacks on humans are exceptionally rare, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

R.I.P., Max

Vonda and Roger Sczepanski of the Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood in Mount Pleasant reported one of their six Yorkshire terriers missing after a late-night coyote attack in July. Roger was out with the dogs on a potty break when their only male Yorkie, Max, was snatched by a coyote.

Since moving into their house in the late 1990s, Vonda said, they have only seen coyotes in the recent years. She theorized that growing commercial development moving in to the area (the Sczepanskis live about 1.5 miles from the Foxconn site) and clearing out much of the land has pushed coyotes closer to the neighborhoods.

Not a threat, but an ally

Dr. Stanley Gehrt of Ohio State University is one of the leading, and few, researchers studying how coyotes can be beneficial to different environments as part of the Urban Coyote Research Project in the Chicago area.

He has researched how coyotes thrive in places like Chicago, and can actually be of benefit to urban and semi-urban environments like Racine County. For example, coyotes can keep invasive populations in check, such as rabbits, woodchucks or even white-tail deer.

"They control those animals," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those living in southeastern Wisconsin have more to fear from deer than coyotes in terms of the motor-vehicle collisions that occur annually, Gehrt said.

As for geese, another nuisance animal, coyotes "are the only effective predator of Canada geese in Chicago," Gehrt said, noting that they often go for goose nests.

Don't feed them; protect your pets

In Caledonia, a resident reported a coyote within 6 feet of their patio door in March. Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said he'd even seen one the other day, running across the road, when a Journal Times reporter called him on Tuesday.

The CPD hadn't had any recent complaints as of that Tuesday phone call; as for how often they do get reports, Larsen said: "It's a time or two a year."

"There's coyotes in Caledonia," Larsen said. "They typically stay away — it's a wild animal, you can't control what they do." Larsen did acknowledge that if the problem grows larger in the area, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will be contacted.

One of the biggest questions concerned Racine County residents have is: Are coyotes becoming more bold?

"We don't see any large-scale patterns of that (boldness), but it can be a localized issue," said Gehrt, the Ohio State researcher.

What may be causing coyotes to be more active in the area is their newly learned lack of fear for people — in other words, they've become habituated to humans.

"If they're getting fed, either intentionally or unintentionally, they'll associate people with food or rewards," Gehrt said.

The DNR classifies coyotes as nuisance animals, but neither the DNR or Mount Pleasant will remove nuisance wildlife.

It's the landowner or lessee's responsibility to manage coyotes, but municipal codes in Mount Pleasant prohibit shooting or trapping animals, according to a village fact sheet. Marty Johnson, a wildlife biologist for the DNR's Sturtevant Service Center who spoke at a recent Mount Pleasant Committee of the Whole meeting, recommended checking local municipal codes, since they may differ depending on the environment of the municipality.

Instead of eradication efforts, it's widely agreed that educating coyotes that humans are not their friends will keep them at bay.

In Elmwood Park, for example, signs are being put up on the bike path near Durand and Rosalind avenues warning pedestrians of coyotes, said Christopher Jenkins, the village's administrator/clerk/treasurer.

"The best thing I think we continue to do is to be educated with our residents, continue to push the information out, make them aware of it, and and assist as best we can. I mean, there's no perfect solution," said MPPD Sgt. Vaccaro.

Tips for Living With Urban Coyotes With the right knowledge, living with wild, urban canids like coyotes and foxes can be safe, enjoyable and rewarding. Here are some tips from the project to make your yard safer when living with these wild neighbors: Don’t feed them: Animals that associate people with food become more curious and dependent on humans, while losing their natural fear. Feeding pets indoors and properly containing trash is crucial to avoiding conflict with canids. When bird-feeding, regularly collect fallen seed to avoid attracting rodents, a favorite prey item of fox and coyotes. Monitor pets: Keep an eye on pets while outdoors and do not let them off-leash in areas known to hold wild canids, especially coyotes. Dogs should be monitored while outdoors, especially at night. Cats should always be kept indoors. While dangerous conflict between pets and wild canids is rare, it is a real possibility, especially during breeding/pupping season. Haze them: It is important that urban canids maintain their natural fear of humans. If an animal is not behaving normally, hazing techniques — such as yelling, clapping, and throwing objects in the direction of (not directly at) the animal — can minimize the chance conflict, and help naturally instill a fear of humans. Respect them: Mutual respect is the best way to peacefully coexist with urban coyotes and foxes. Most people live in close contact with canids their whole lives without knowing it. Our actions shaped their adaptation to this urban landscape and will continue to shape them going forward. A video showing how to haze coyotes can be seen at uwurbancanidproject.weebly.com/living-with-foxes-and-coyotes.html. — According to the UW-Madison Urban Canid Project (uwurbancanidproject.weebly.com)

The DNR's Johnson said residents should continue to follow the tips and guidelines for avoiding and encountering coyotes.

"The hope is over time, the more you do it, the more (coyotes) get educated to stay away," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.