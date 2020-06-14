You can’t go home again. Or can you?

Ultimately, I owe my journalistic career to one of life’s serendipitous moments. With the Brewers playing in the World Series in October 1982, Belland, tapping my interest in baseball and love for the Brewers, assigned me to do a recap story on the Milwaukee-St. Louis “Suds Series.”

With other area high school newspapers interviewing custodians and lunch ladies regarding their predictable thoughts on the Brewers coming up short to the Cardinals three games to four in the seven-game World Series, I endeavored to set my sights higher with the thought of doing a feel-good story one-on-one interview with Brewers skipper Harvey Kuenn, a local-boy-done-good Milwaukee Lutheran High and UW-Madison athletic standout turned solid major league veteran who had just led his home-hitting “Harvey’s Wallbangers” to their first — and still only — World Series berth.

Being the proud holder of a laminated pastel green Herald press pass, I called the Brewers press office and pitched my request, only to strike out, brushed off as a small potatoes bottom rung on the journalistic ladder.

Crestfallen, I pondered the situation at hand and strategized for a solution, not wanting to let Belland and my Herald colleagues and readers down. Quickly, I hit upon a brilliant and deceptively simple end-run solution around the roadblock known as the Brewers press office.