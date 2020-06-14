You can’t go home again. Or can you?

“You can’t go back to your family, back to your childhood … back home to a young man’s dreams of glory and of fame … back home to the old forms and systems of things which once seemed everlasting but which are changing all the time…”
— You Can’t Go Home Again, by Thomas Wolfe
Since the posthumous publication of his famed 1940 novel, Thomas Wolfe’s tome has entered the American consciousness as a cautionary warning — and yet here I am doing just that, returning home to Racine, my life coming full circle as I return to the city of my youth and the place where my passion for journalism was kindled.
It was my senior year at William Horlick High School in the fall of 1982 when I found myself in Dianne Belland’s for-credit journalism class, serving as reporter, business manager and editorial board member for the bi-weekly Horlick Herald.
Until landing in Belland’s Herald class, I only had a vague idea of what I wanted to do with my life, my choices having been winnowed down to being “WKRP in Cincinnati’s” Dr. Johnny Fever or an unshaven South Pacific beachcomber a la Cary Grant’s Walter Ecklund character in the 1964 film “Father Goose.”
For the record, I checked DJ off my bucket list after pulling afternoon drive at country-formatted WLUV AM-FM in Rockford, Ill. In the mid-1980s, spinning tunes for our seven listeners — three guys working the assembly line at Atwood Industries and four guernseys clustered around a barn radio in rural Pecatonica. And while unshaven for the past 34 years, I’m still about 15 years away from transitioning from working stiff to beachcombing out of Matalava. But I digress.
Ultimately, I owe my journalistic career to one of life’s serendipitous moments. With the Brewers playing in the World Series in October 1982, Belland, tapping my interest in baseball and love for the Brewers, assigned me to do a recap story on the Milwaukee-St. Louis “Suds Series.”
With other area high school newspapers interviewing custodians and lunch ladies regarding their predictable thoughts on the Brewers coming up short to the Cardinals three games to four in the seven-game World Series, I endeavored to set my sights higher with the thought of doing a feel-good story one-on-one interview with Brewers skipper Harvey Kuenn, a local-boy-done-good Milwaukee Lutheran High and UW-Madison athletic standout turned solid major league veteran who had just led his home-hitting “Harvey’s Wallbangers” to their first — and still only — World Series berth.
Being the proud holder of a laminated pastel green Herald press pass, I called the Brewers press office and pitched my request, only to strike out, brushed off as a small potatoes bottom rung on the journalistic ladder.
Crestfallen, I pondered the situation at hand and strategized for a solution, not wanting to let Belland and my Herald colleagues and readers down. Quickly, I hit upon a brilliant and deceptively simple end-run solution around the roadblock known as the Brewers press office.
Being an avid student of all things Brewers, I knew Kuenn and his wife, Audrey, owned a bar-motel on National Avenue in West Allis, a veritable baseball’s throw from County Stadium. Why not just pick up the phone and call Kuenn myself? Letting my fingers do the walking through the Milwaukee phone directory, I soon found myself chatting with the amiable Audrey Kuenn, who apologetically informed me that Harvey was out running errands that had been put off by the World Series, explaining that Harvey was expected back shortly and she would have him call me when he got in.
Twenty minutes later I was talking to the equally amiable and accommodating Harvey Kuenn, who generously offered an hour of his time at Cesar’s Inn before the bar opened on Saturday morning.
For all of his major league fame, Kuenn remained quintessentially Milwaukee to his core, the end result being our Saturday bar table interview — with Kuenn nursing a cup of hot coffee and puffing on a massive stogie — was like neighbors kibitzing about this and that over the backyard fence. The respect that Kuenn afforded me that morning as a serious journalist, genially fielding my many questions, was the ultimate confidence-booster for my fledgling Fourth Estate endeavors.
The cover story, which also garnered a rare and lavishly-illustrated center spread treatment in the Herald, was infinitely richer and much more nuanced — even for a cub high school newspaper reporter — for the interview experience afforded by Kuenn. The article even earned a mention in The Journal Times — pretty affirming and heady stuff for a high school kid.
Reflecting on the experience, I like to think that Kuenn knew full well what he was doing in granting an interview to a high school kid from Racine — paying it forward.
That hour with Kuenn was a turning-point moment that brought a sudden clarity and purpose to my life, and subsequently paved the way for a 31-year-and-counting career bylining articles and photos in a variety of magazines and newspapers in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio, now including the hometown Journal Times as well. That my work from time to time has earned state and national award recognition from my journalistic peers is just icing on the cake.
Most recently working an eight-year stint as owner-publisher-editor of an award-winning small bi-weekly newspaper in northern Wisconsin, living out a longtime dream, I always endeavored to pay it forward like Kuenn did for me, helping others check dreams off their bucket lists, among them two aspiring cartoonists, several J-school grads looking for their first big breaks and resume fodder, and retired Journal Times city desk veteran Doug Kaiser, who always dreamed of penning his own regular newspaper column.
And now I’ve come full circle, returning home to Racine to chase my own bucket list dream — proving that you can, indeed, return home again.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.