You can help name two baby monkeys at the Racine Zoo

Racine Zoo's two newest emperor tamarin monkeys are both girls. But they need something: names.

The twins were born at the zoo Dec. 22, to Pitino and Amelie, herself born at the Racine Zoo. The twins are the pair’s fifth and sixth offspring in the past three years.

“We're so excited to welcome another pair of healthy twins to our zoo family. The icing on the cake is that we have 2 more females! These girls are important to the overall North American population of emperor tamarins, which happens to be male-heavy. Once old enough, they will each likely be paired up with their own mates for breeding,” stated Primary Primate Specialist Crystal Champeau.

The Zoo has compiled a list of name pairs for the public to vote on, now through March 1. The name options are:

Gabriella / Gianna

Giulietta / Giovanna

Zarina / Zita

Caterina / Carmella

The zoo plans to announce the winning names March 2.

Visit the survey link surveymonkey.com/r/88Y3FMV to vote.

Additionally, Racine Zoo has put together a baby shower wish list for those wishing to support the little ones and the rest of the tamarin family. The list includes enrichment items, like silk palm leaves, and tools, like cleaning supplies and a scale, to care for the tamarins. Once the gifts arrive, the Zoo will share the tamarins’ reactions on their social media channels.

Visit racinezoo.org/tamarin-twins-twosday to learn more about the twins.

