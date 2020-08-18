You are the owner of this article.
You can get tested for COVID through Thursday for free at Festival Hall
RACINE — Free COVID testing is available this week at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth Street.

Testing runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Guard is administering the tests as part of its ongoing mission to track the spread of the novel coronavirus nationwide.

In Racine County, the spread of the virus has remained steady for about a month, according to official data.

From the week starting July 6 through Sunday, the weekly COVID-19 positive testing rate has been between 7.23% (last week) and 7.71% (July 6-12) every week.

