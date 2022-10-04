 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

'You are not alone' is the message of Mental Illness Awareness Week in Racine

  • 0
Becky Van Hoesen

Becky Van Hoesen stands with a "You are not alone" sign on Monument Square Monday.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — “Honk for Mental Health” is what Michael Taylor’s sign read as he stood on the corner of Sixth and Main Streets with other members of Racine Friendship Clubhouse as they displayed signs kicking off Mental Illness Awareness Week on Monument Square Monday.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse | Oct. 4, 2021 | Mental Illness Awareness Week

Taylor, in a red leather jacket, also displayed a few dance moves while people honked for him and his friends.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse, partnered with the Racine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), displayed #EndTheStigma signs advocating for removal of the stigma centered around mental illness. Along with the display, the members also handed out gift bags and green ribbons to passers by. Green is the color for mental illness awareness, so many signs had the phrase “go green” displayed.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse is an organization that supports people 18 and over with mental illnesses by helping them with social, educational and vocational skills.

People are also reading…

End Stigma

#EndStigma is the annual hashtag for Mental Illness Awareness Week.

“We help them with any goal that they may have,” Michelle Ramirez, work order coordinator for Racine Friendship Clubhouse, said on the organizations work.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse offers a culinary program, reception training and can also provide training on things like doing the laundry for its members to help them achieve their goals.

Pin from a friend

Bridget Munson, executive director of Racine National Alliance in Mental Illness, left, pins a green ribbon, signifying Mental Illness Awareness Week, to the shirt of Ernie Rodriguez, a member of Racine Friendship Clubhouse.

“I made my own,” Ernie Rodriguez, a member of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, said about the sign he displayed. “I did it with a tracer, then I traced the letter and then put some pictures on it.”

Rodriguez has been a member of the clubhouse for three years and joins the group in displaying signs every year for Mental Illness Awareness week.

“You are loved,” his sign said.

Other events this week

NAMI Racine County on Sunday launched a weeklong online auction. Go to charityauction.bid/NAMI2022 to bid. Packages include sports memorabilia, self-care baskets, craft beer and stacks of family-friendly games. Bidding closes at 8:50 p.m. Friday, with 100% of the proceeds going to NAMI Racine County, one of the oldest chapters

  • in the country.
  • Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Racine Public Library there will be a panel on mental health of Racine County state-level elected officials and one challenger candidate. Expected panelists include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, state Rep. Robert Wittke, and a Democrat challenging Wittke, Anthony Hammes. The panel is to be hosted by
Adam Rogan
  • , news editor of The Journal Times.
  • From 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, NAMI Racine County is hosting its annual fundraiser at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Donations are still being accepted at
namiracinecounty.org/donate

although ticket sales are now closed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctors are facing unprecedented burnout, new study finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News