'You are not alone' is the message of Mental Illness Awareness Week in Racine

RACINE — “Honk for Mental Health” is what Michael Taylor’s sign read as he stood on the corner of Sixth and Main Streets with other members of Racine Friendship Clubhouse as they displayed signs kicking off Mental Illness Awareness Week on Monument Square Monday.

Taylor, in a red leather jacket, also displayed a few dance moves while people honked for him and his friends.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse, partnered with the Racine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), displayed #EndTheStigma signs advocating for removal of the stigma centered around mental illness. Along with the display, the members also handed out gift bags and green ribbons to passers by. Green is the color for mental illness awareness, so many signs had the phrase “go green” displayed.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse is an organization that supports people 18 and over with mental illnesses by helping them with social, educational and vocational skills.

“We help them with any goal that they may have,” Michelle Ramirez, work order coordinator for Racine Friendship Clubhouse, said on the organizations work.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse offers a culinary program, reception training and can also provide training on things like doing the laundry for its members to help them achieve their goals.

“I made my own,” Ernie Rodriguez, a member of Racine Friendship Clubhouse, said about the sign he displayed. “I did it with a tracer, then I traced the letter and then put some pictures on it.”

Rodriguez has been a member of the clubhouse for three years and joins the group in displaying signs every year for Mental Illness Awareness week.

“You are loved,” his sign said.

Proclamation In an official proclamation, Racine County Executive Jonathan declared Oct. 2-8 Mental Illness Awareness Week in Racine County. The proclamation noted that one-in-five adults will experience "a mental health problem" each year, that suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States, and that "early detection and treatment can make a difference in the successful management of mental illness and recovery."

Other events this week

NAMI Racine County on Sunday launched a weeklong online auction. Go to charityauction.bid/NAMI2022 to bid. Packages include sports memorabilia, self-care baskets, craft beer and stacks of family-friendly games. Bidding closes at 8:50 p.m. Friday, with 100% of the proceeds going to NAMI Racine County, one of the oldest chapters

in the country.

Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Racine Public Library there will be a panel on mental health of Racine County state-level elected officials and one challenger candidate. Expected panelists include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, state Rep. Robert Wittke, and a Democrat challenging Wittke, Anthony Hammes. The panel is to be hosted by

, news editor of The Journal Times.

From 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, NAMI Racine County is hosting its annual fundraiser at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Donations are still being accepted at

although ticket sales are now closed.