MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman was injured when her vehicle struck and killed horse in the roadway early Sunday morning.
According to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Karen Lemke, 41, from Yorkville was driving her Nissan Sentra westbound on Spring Street when a horse appeared in the road.
Lemke struck the horse, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle. She struck some trees on the south side of the roadway.
MPPD was dispatched to the 10200 block of Spring Street at 4:39 a.m.; Lemke was reportedly bleeding from her head. She was treated at the scene, then transported by the South Shore Fire Department to the emergency room at All Saints Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the news release stated.
Officials located the horse, which was dead. Its owner was located and made arrangements for removal and burial. Its escape may have occurred due to an opening in a fence, the news release stated.