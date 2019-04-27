YORKVILLE — Village officials have decided not to hire a full- or part-time administrator this year.
The decision, made at Yorkville’s Village Board Monday night, came as a result of budgetary restraints and liability insurance concerns, village officials said. In the meantime, duties of the administrator role will be handled by Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney and Village President Douglas Nelson.
“Rather than put ourselves in a bind budget-wise, it’s better to be cautious,” said Nelson, who ran his first meeting as president Monday, after being elected on April 2. “As nice as it would be to have one, it’s more responsible to wait.”
Yorkville officials were considering using a staffing service that would conduct the search for the administrator position and actually employ the selected person. That candidate would be a contractor, and not an employee of the village, leading to some concerns Village Board members had regarding that individual not being covered by the village’s liability insurance policy.
Another reason cited for the postponement were some expensive road projects coming up in the village, including a paving and drainage project on 67th Drive that is expected to come in over budget.
McKinney said that although it would be ideal to have an administrator who could focus on assignments such as grant-writing, the village staff should be able to handle the extra work load.
“We can definitely push through in the next few months and get things taken care of without having someone else come on,” he said.
Village officials will likely begin the search for an administrator about the time they start planning the next budget this October. Ideally, McKinney said they would like to hire an administrator who could start Jan. 1.
This would be the first village administrator for Yorkville, which incorporated as a village just over a year ago. The former Town of Yorkville never had an administrator.
Emergency prep
Yorkville officials on Monday also discussed how best to prepare for any future emergencies that could occur within the village.
David Maack, Racine County’s emergency management coordinator, prepped village officials on what they will need to if disaster strikes.
“It’s better to plan ahead, before something happens than afterwards,” said Maack.
Maack said the village will need to develop an emergency management plan that meets state standards and appoint a head of emergency management services. He also said the village will need to think about where their emergency command center will be, and who will be in charge of getting information out to the public.
Even small things such as managing donations and volunteers is something the village will need to consider. Yorkville can also apply for state and federal assistance in the case of emergency.
“At a very minimum you have to start thinking about who is going to be your feet on the ground and how you are going to compile that damage information so that you can get it up to the county and we can get it to the state,” said Maack.
Nelson, who is also on the executive staff of the Racine Correctional Institution, said he already performs emergency drills with the institution. He said village officials will start considering emergency plans right away.
“Being there (at Racine Correctional) has helped immensely,” said Nelson. “It needs to be a well-coordinated effort.”
The past honored
The Village Board on Monday also honored past board members Sherry Gruhn and Terry McMahon at the beginning of the meeting.
“We’re losing 70 years of experience on this board. And that’s invaluable,” said Nelson. “If we can do half the job they did we’ll be in good shape.”
Gruhn served for 38 years in Yorkville, as town supervisor, village trustee and most recently as village president. McMahon served for 34 years, as a town supervisor and village trustee.
Nelson said Gruhn and McMahon will be missed, but he also said the current board is ready for the future.
“It’s the way they deal with people. They have time for everybody. They listen to everyone,” he said. “But I’m excited to be here and I’m excited about the future.”
