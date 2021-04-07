Yorkville trustees and president re-elected

YORKVILLE — The two trustee incumbents on the Village of Yorkville ballot have been re-elected.
Robert Funk and Daniel Maurice, current trustees, were the candidates. Racine County unofficial results said Maurice received 303 votes and Robert Funk received 302. There were three votes for unspecified write-in candidates.
Trustees have two-year terms and the salary is $8,265. Both Funk and Maurice did not respond to immediate requests for comment on election night.
Incumbent Douglas Nelson also ran unopposed for the two-year term of village president, and received 340 votes, unofficial votes said. There were four write-in votes. The village’s presidential seat comes with a $12,510 annual salary.