 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yorkville trustees and president re-elected
0 comments

Yorkville trustees and president re-elected

{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The two trustee incumbents on the Village of Yorkville ballot have been re-elected.

Robert Funk and Daniel Maurice, current trustees, were the candidates. Racine County unofficial results said Maurice received 303 votes and Robert Funk received 302. There were three votes for unspecified write-in candidates.

About one-third of the U.S. population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Same goes for three-quarters of those 65 and older. President Biden is moving up the deadline for all American adults to be eligible for a vaccine up to April 19, two weeks earlier than his initial deadline.But new COVID variants and a rise in new infections are creating fresh challenges in the pandemic fight.

Trustees have two-year terms and the salary is $8,265. Both Funk and Maurice did not respond to immediate requests for comment on election night.

Douglas Nelson

Nelson

Incumbent Douglas Nelson also ran unopposed for the two-year term of village president, and received 340 votes, unofficial votes said. There were four write-in votes. The village’s presidential seat comes with a $12,510 annual salary.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News