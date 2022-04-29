Yorkville town chairman remembered for 30 years of service to the community he loved

YORKVILLE — With four children, a big farm and more than a thousand hogs, James Moyer had plenty to keep him busy. Still, the Yorkville farmer found time to get involved in the community, serving on the Yorkville Town Board for more than 30 years and holding the title of town chairman.

Moyer was known as a quiet but tough leader, and as a father who taught his children to take an active part in the place where they lived. “He was the epitome of that,” his son, David Moyer, recalled. “That was his passion.”

After a life spent enjoying his farm, nurturing his family and serving his community, James Moyer died April 20 at the age of 92, surrounded by loved ones at home.

A lifelong inspiration

Those who knew him say Moyer was a thoughtful civic leader who guided Yorkville with dignity and grace.

Village Board Trustee Dan Maurice remembers attending a Town Board meeting as a child — back when Yorkville was still a town — accompanied by his mother. His mother encouraged Maurice to watch Moyer’s cool and tactful leadership style.

The experience inspired Maurice to get involved in local politics, and Moyer remained a mentor for many years.

“Jim led by example,” Maurice said. “He was truly a leader among men.”

Born in Burlington in 1930, Moyer grew up in Yorkville during the Great Depression. He graduated from Rochester Ag School and then was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

After the military, he took a job working for a farmer named Earl Vyvyan. He ended up purchasing Vyvyan’s farm, located at the northwest corner of Highway 45 and County Road A (Plank Road).

He would live his entire life on the farm, which grew to 1,200 hogs and also produced crops of corn, wheat and soybean.

Family members recall that the spring corn-planting season was Moyer’s favorite time of the year. He happily involved his three daughters and one son in the family business.

His daughter, Julie Rossman, recalls doing her share of farm chores.

Rossman said her father did not always talk a lot, but he had a few catch phrases that he used to communicate with his kids, including these for encouragement: “You’ve got what it takes,” and, “The sun will rise in the East tomorrow.”

“He was always a very strong and steady and loving presence in our lives,” she said.

Moyer also is survived by his wife, Sandra, with whom he enjoyed 33 years of marriage.

An active member of Yorkville Methodist Church and various local farming organizations, Moyer served on the Yorkville School Board and was elected to the Town Board in 1977. He was re-elected to the Town Board numerous times without opposition.

He served on the town’s sewer commission, water commission, plan commission, fire commission and others.

He then was elected town chairman in 1992, making him leader of the Town Board and the community’s top elected official until his retirement in 2011.

“He was a good strong leader,” said Tom Czerniak, a former town fire chief.

Czerniak recalled that Moyer used his diplomatic skills and cool demeanor in working with the neighboring village of Union Grove and in making improvements to the fire department.

Even if the town chairman was out-voted on something, Czerniak said, he would state his position calmly and then agree to move forward.

“He was thoughtful,” the former fire chief said. “He thought before he spoke.”

Moyer enjoyed good health throughout his life, and he died of natural causes April 20 without experiencing a serious health crisis.

His son, David, who has taken over the family farm, is looking forward to all the memories that will come back when he heads out soon for the spring corn-planting.

“I have nothing but great memories,” David said. “He lived a great life.”

