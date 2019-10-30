{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — The Village Board Monday unanimously voted  to establish two new village staff positions: administrator-clerk and treasurer.

Unless village residents file a petition to block the process, the positions will officially be created 60 days after Monday’s meeting, or Dec. 27.

Yorkville trustees have the option of going through a formal application process and wider job search or appointing candidates directly.

Trustees indicated they would like to appoint current Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney to the new administrator-clerk position — a role he already basically fills — and current Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Tammy Ruggaber to the treasurer position, provided they are interested in the job.

“I like them team we have,” Village Trustee Dan Maurice said.

McKinney said in an email Tuesday that he and Ruggaber are planning to pursue the positions.

The deputy clerk-treasurer post would remain as a part-time position, while the clerk-treasurer role would be eliminated.

Village Trustee Cory Bartlett was absent from the meeting.

