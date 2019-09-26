YORKVILLE — The village will apply for a state grant to help expand broadband service into the large swaths of the village that do not currently have it.
Trustees voted Monday to try to find an internet service provider, or ISP, to partner with for the grant. Under the grant, the ISP splits the cost of service extension with the state’s Public Service Commission.
ISPs fill the grant out and submit it, but municipalities must demonstrate to the ISP that the extension will be worth the investment, Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney said.
McKinney said village officials have had early discussions with Mount Pleasant-based e-vergent, which offers internet in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. However, McKinney stressed the village will still look at other options.
“It’s going to be based upon what they can sell,” he said. “If there’s a subdivision of 30 parcels and you only get three people to sign up, is it really worth the cost?”
Gov. Tony Evers announced earlier this month that the Public Service Commission would dole out $24 million in rural broadband expansion grants. Municipalities have until Dec. 19 to apply.
Raymond was awarded a $112,672 grant last year to extend service to a 19-home subdivision through e-vergent, according to PSC records. The grant program has been active since 2014.
