YORKVILLE — Yorkville Elementary School staff publicly criticized the School Board and school administration Tuesday, saying both entities had breached trust, disregarded student and teacher safety and failed to create a healthy work environment.
In a letter read aloud by band teacher Mike Beix, more than 25 staff members demanded change after a slew of alterations to future staff contracts and what they characterized as poor communication surrounding those changes. The complaints come as the school enters its first year with Superintendent Jeff Peterson and Principal Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez at the helm.
Peterson, the school’s former principal, took over as superintendent on July 1 after Dave Alexander, the previous superintendent, retired after 25 years with the district.
“As a teaching staff we do not want to have to be here tonight to address these concerns, but at this time we do not feel like anyone else is supporting us, so here we are,” the letter said.
‘Verbally threatening’
The letter goes on to allege a toxic, “verbally threatening” work environment: “Many members of our staff get knots in their stomach just walking into school in the morning. The teaching staff often wonders ‘what surprise will this day bring us?’ … No professional should come to their workplace filled with anxiety that they might run into a fellow colleague who showed blatant disrespect to them or to others.”
The letter did not detail any specific incidents.
School Board President Jeff Gruhn in an interview Wednesday declined to discuss any of those alleged issues because they are personnel matters. All he would say is, “We put a solution in place.”
Teachers “don’t feel comfortable with the current solution,” the letter said.
The staff has also been referred to on multiple occasions as “whiny cry baby teachers,” the letter alleges. Gruhn said he did not know what instances that allegation referred to.
Contract issues
The contract alterations — made two months into the current teacher contract — include: allowing for four fewer sick days and changing staff pay periods to 10 months, leaving a two-month gap in paychecks during the summer.
Gruhn conceded “we didn’t communicate it (the contract changes) extremely well,” but said the alterations were made in good faith.
“I, as well as the administration and the rest of the board, have taken the blame for not doing our part in communicating it better at that time,” Gruhn said. “Since then, we held an hour-and-a-half meeting two weeks ago to further explain it, and even before yesterday’s meeting, we put out some new options in terms of how we want to phase this out over the next several years.”
The School Board made the changes to align the school with other districts, Gruhn said. Most districts begin their staff contracts on Sept. 1 of each year. Yorkville Elementary’s contracts previously began July 1, Gruhn said.
By having biweekly pay periods every month, the school ended up paying staff each July and August for work they had not done yet for the next school year, he said. The new contract terms match the school year, and staff will within a few years be able to have biweekly pay periods again, Gruhn said.
The current contract began July 1 and runs through June 30. Gruhn said the School Board will work with staff to determine how to implement the changes and over what period of time to implement them.
Peterson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
Asbestos concerns
The teachers also mentioned an incident from June in which carpet and floor tiles were improperly removed, resulting in potential asbestos contamination. The letter alleges that at least 60 asbestos-contaminated tiles were removed.
The school sent two letters to parents and staff regarding the incident, one on Aug. 31 and another on Sept. 19. The first — sent five days after the School Board learned of the incident, Gruhn said — noted that two environmental consultants had performed an air-quality test at four locations throughout the school.
“Results were returned indicating our air quality is safe,” the Aug. 31 communication said.
The Sept. 19 letter acknowledged that some parents and staff were still concerned about the potential exposure.
“It is still very concerning that the proper protocols the school had in place were not followed for removal of possible asbestos-containing materials,” the Sept. 19 letter said. “The Board of Education takes this matter very seriously and we have been aggressively ensuring the school is safe for all occupants and are reviewing how this incident occurred to take the proper steps to make certain it does not happen again.”
Still, teachers lambasted the school’s handling of the topic.
“Truth is compromised when the safety of others is ignored and the truth is spun to benefit the poor choices of others,” the teachers’ letter said. “…If any of our teaching staff were to have knowingly put children in an unsafe environment, there would have been a consequence. Are we all being held to the same standard?”
Sarah Spang, a mother of two current and one former Yorkville Elementary students, also questioned the tile removal.
“Is it reasonable to entrust our students’ and staff’s safety to a person or persons that would put them at risk, even if it was only a slight risk?” Spang said.
Closed session
The School Board spent time in closed session Tuesday, but it is unclear if it was related to the investigation into the asbestos incident.
Gruhn said, “It wasn’t anything (related to) conduct. It was regarding an employee issue that we have to address.” He declined to comment further.
Regarding all the concerns brought forward Tuesday, Gruhn said he was hopeful for the school’s future and said the board’s focus is on making the students’ education better.
“I believe we will overcome this,” Gruhn said. “I think it’s going to take a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, but this is not — I don’t believe in any way this is irrevocably broken. It is something that we have to work really hard to improve on, and that’s what you do in any business.”
Teachers also ended their letter on a hopeful note: “We want to get back to having a trusting relationship with our Board of Education and Administration so we can get back to only worrying about what we are here to do, which is teach the amazing children we have here at Yorkville School!”
