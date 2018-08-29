YORKVILLE — A new face has joined the Yorkville Elementary School District administration, while the district’s longtime leader is entering the home stretch of a career spent entirely in education at the rural district.
District Administrator Dave Alexander, who has worked at Yorkville Elementary since 1994 and has been its administrator for 16 years, plans to retire at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Jeff Peterson, a graduate of Raymond School and Union Grove High School, will be Yorkville’s new principal. At the end of the school year, plans are that Peterson will step up to take Alexander’s place, according to a press release from the district.
Peterson is replacing Amy Foszpanczyk as principal. Foszpanczyk had been with the school district for three years, but left to take a job with the East Troy School District, where she is serving as director of teaching and continuous improvement of student learning. Foszpanczyk came to Yorkville from the East Troy district.
“I want to make Yorkville Elementary School a center of a community, for students and families,” Peterson told The Journal Times on Tuesday.
Peterson already has experience as a principal. He led Summit View Elementary Magnet School of Integrated Arts, Design and Creativity in Waukesha for nine years. Before that, he had been an associate principal at East Middle School and principal at Meadowview School, both of which are in Oak Creek.
In 2018, Magnet Schools of America, based in Washington, D.C., named Peterson Principal of the Year for the region that includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
All of the post-secondary education Peterson has completed has been at UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s in educational leadership and also received a district administrator license.
Although he has experience in larger school districts, Peterson is glad to be back in a less urban area. His first teaching job was “right next door” in Raymond, where he grew up and attended elementary school.
“My heart is in a more rural, community school,” Peterson said. “I want to develop relationships with families.
“I’m happy to be a part of a district that really believes in the K-8 concept,” he continued. “I want to be somewhere where kids can grow up, from kindergarten through eighth grade, and then send their kids back to the same school they went to.”
Dave Alexander
Alexander’s first job in education was at Yorkville Elementary, and he’s never left. He started out as an intern after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 2000, he received his master’s in education from Cardinal Stritch University and was appointed to his current position of school administrator in 2002.
In 1999 and 2000, he served after-school hours as the head football coach at Union Grove High School; he also was an assistant coach at Case High School in 2001.
Alexander, who oversaw a successful referendum and expansion of the school building during his tenure, could not be reached Tuesday to talk about his plans for retirement.
