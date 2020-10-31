Yorkville School celebrates Halloween with in-house field trip

YORKVILLE — Field trips were canceled for students at Yorkville School, due to — you guessed it — COVID-19. This included the typical fall trek to a local pumpkin farm.
But instead of doing nothing at all in celebration of the favorite orange gourds, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization brought the pumpkin farm field trip to school.
The in-house field trip at 18621 Washington Ave. consisted of a maze, a hay ride, a makeshift “pumpkin patch” and pumpkin decorating. There also were stations for pumpkin bowling and pumpkin tic-tac-toe.
Each grade level was out for one hour at a time either Wednesday or Thursday in the outfield of the baseball diamond. The PTO built the maze out of black tarp, wooden rods and corn stalks and it arranged for John Johnson, a local farmer, to drive the tractor with a wagon attachment for the hay ride.
“We are fortunate to have a cornfield right next to the school,” said Shelly Petrick, treasurer of the PTO at Yorkville School. “Because all field trips were canceled, it’s nice to give something to those not going anywhere.”
The cornfield is not on school property, but organizers of the event gained permission to use it for the two days.
After one lap around the field via hay ride, students in grades 4k-5 picked out their own pumpkins from an array of 280, which were donated from Maurice Family Farms, 16500 Plank Road in Yorkville. Then they decorated them with markers and stickers at socially distanced tables. Each class was split into two groups and rotated between stations every 15 minutes.
‘Some kind of normal fun’
Stephanie Sorenson, a second-grade teacher, said the PTO did a good job putting the in-house field trip together and keeping the kids socially distanced.
“It’s nice for them to get out and have some kind of normal fun,” Sorenson said.
Besides the “field trip,” students celebrated Halloween in their individual classes by having mini party activities Thursday. Sorenson’s class did a math page that morning that rewarded students with candy, and bingo later in the afternoon. Many students wore costumes.
There was no school Friday for the district, to make time for teacher professional development.
Jeff Peterson, district administrator, read spooky or fall-related stories to students based on grade level. One of the stories, read to second graders, was “Leaf Trouble” by Jonathan Emmett. The story follows Sam the squirrel, who is astounded that leaves are falling off his beloved oak tree home. He gets his sister Sophie to help him put the leaves back on the tree, only to find out they fall down again.
Principal Bill Ticha also popped in and out throughout the two days to say “hello” to students as they enjoyed the festivities.
“Let’s do what we can, on our grounds,” Ticha said, explaining that the outdoor Halloween activities substituted an actual field trip. “It’s been super successful.”
