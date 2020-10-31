Yorkville School celebrates Halloween with in-house field trip

YORKVILLE — Field trips were canceled for students at Yorkville School, due to — you guessed it — COVID-19. This included the typical fall trek to a local pumpkin farm.

But instead of doing nothing at all in celebration of the favorite orange gourds, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization brought the pumpkin farm field trip to school.

The in-house field trip at 18621 Washington Ave. consisted of a maze, a hay ride, a makeshift “pumpkin patch” and pumpkin decorating. There also were stations for pumpkin bowling and pumpkin tic-tac-toe.

Each grade level was out for one hour at a time either Wednesday or Thursday in the outfield of the baseball diamond. The PTO built the maze out of black tarp, wooden rods and corn stalks and it arranged for John Johnson, a local farmer, to drive the tractor with a wagon attachment for the hay ride.

“We are fortunate to have a cornfield right next to the school,” said Shelly Petrick, treasurer of the PTO at Yorkville School. “Because all field trips were canceled, it’s nice to give something to those not going anywhere.”

The cornfield is not on school property, but organizers of the event gained permission to use it for the two days.