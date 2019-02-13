YORKVILLE — The first of three public involvement meetings concerning the village’s Interstate 94 corridor master plan and village comprehensive plan has been scheduled, Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney announced at Monday's board meeting.
A meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), will give Yorkville residents a chance to voice their opinions on how they think the village should develop the I-94 corridor, from the Interstate to about 1.5 miles west, as well as the village as a whole.
Also, a Long-Range Planning/Ordinance Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18. The committee and Village Board will also have input on the plans.
Milwaukee-based construction engineering firm Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. should have a plan for the I-94 corridor within seven months, and a 2050 village comprehensive plan within 14 months, project manager Darren Fortney told The Journal Times last month.
