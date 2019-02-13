Try 1 month for 99¢

YORKVILLE — The first of three public involvement meetings concerning  the village’s Interstate 94 corridor master plan and village comprehensive plan has been scheduled, Village Clerk-Treasurer Mike McKinney announced at Monday's board meeting.

A meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at Yorkville Elementary School, 18621 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), will give Yorkville residents a chance to voice their opinions on how they think the village should develop the I-94 corridor, from the Interstate to about 1.5 miles west, as well as the village as a whole.

Also, a Long-Range Planning/Ordinance Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18. The committee and Village Board will also have input on the plans.

Milwaukee-based construction engineering firm Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. should have a plan for the I-94 corridor within seven months, and a 2050 village comprehensive plan within 14 months, project manager Darren Fortney told The Journal Times last month.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

