YORKVILLE — By next summer, All Cut Up salon should be moving into a space three times larger than it currently inhabits, according to owner Cassie Kurt.
The salon, 20715 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), is aiming to be an anchor tenant in a 3,500-square-foot space in a proposed 7,300-square-foot commercial building to be constructed across the road at a vacant parcel at 4514 Jack Pine Lane. That is in the Wildwood Commons Business Park about a mile west of downtown Union Grove.
All Cut Up has six employees in a roughly 1,000-square-foot space, and would greatly expand its available services to include spa and wellness options with a focus on environmentally friendly products and add between six and 12 more employees with the jump to the larger space, Kurt said. The salon has been open for eight years and has steadily grown over that time.
“Pretty much the last two years, we could have been out of our space and into a bigger space,” Kurt said.
Kurt; her husband, Tom Kastenson; and her father, John Kurt, developer of Wildwood Commons, co-own The Annex LLC, which was the applicant to build the new structure.
The other approximately 4,000 square feet not occupied by All Cut Up will be split between two 2,000-square-foot spec spaces, John Kurt said.
“They’re either going to be some sort of retail or office space, I would assume,” he said. He said the design of the building is a “modern-rustic chalet look” similar to the other buildings in Wildwood Commons.
The Village Board approved the building on Monday, and the state will have final approval because the building would have state-highway frontage.
Village President Doug Nelson said he was glad to see the Wildwood Commons Business Park getting another building, which could be the final one constructed in the park.
“Any time we can complete something in Yorkville, I’m happy,” Nelson said.
Provided the state gives the go-ahead, John Kurt said he expects to break ground in the next two to three weeks and have the building ready for occupancy by early summer 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.