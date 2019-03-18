YORKVILLE — With Foxconn coming to the other side of Interstate 94, change is coming to the area. But Yorkville residents are hoping that development can be largely contained within their village.
About 200 residents Thursday evening overwhelmingly recommended containing future developments to in and around GrandView Business Park, located west of Interstate 94 and south of Highway 20.
Residents voiced their opinions during the first public involvement meeting in the process of creating a comprehensive 30-year plan for the village and a master plan for the Interstate 94 corridor. Village officials and representatives from Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc., the Milwaukee planning and engineering firm the village hired to create the plans, were present to answer questions and give a short presentation on the road ahead in creating the plans.
The meeting, held at Yorkville School, 18621 Washington Ave., was the first step in the process of creating the village’s new comprehensive plan, which is expected to be formally adopted in early 2020 after a lengthy series of public involvement and village committee meetings. Municipalities are required to update comprehensive plans every 10 years under state law.
At the meeting were also two activities for residents: a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, or SWOT, analysis; and a board with several broad areas of the village on which residents could place stickers to indicate if they were for or against developing the areas.
Short Elliot Hendrickson representatives will take the feedback and create plans based on what residents want and where, according to project manager Darren Fortney.
“It’s always good to have lots of people here,” Fortney said. “This is a community-driven process, so if we didn’t have a lot of community here, it’s a little unnerving because you’re creating a product that people haven’t seen and didn’t participate in.”
Among opportunities identified were industrial hemp farming, business development and controlled growth. One of the most common strengths was the rural way of life in Yorkville, and many threats identified were related to the potential for development to disrupt the rural atmosphere.
With the stickers, just two residents were against developing within GrandView, while only seven residents were in favor of developing areas beyond GrandView and its surroundings.
“We’re definitely for the growth,” said resident Sarah Jamison, who attended the meeting with her husband, Josh. “I think it’s finding that fine line between keeping it a small-town feel. The residential component of it is kind of why we all move out here, because it’s not so developed.”
Village President Sherry Gruhn said she was pleased with the turnout and with how the meeting proceeded.
“I’m glad everybody got a chance to hear what it is we’re trying to do,” Gruhn said.
Development pressures
Citing the Foxconn Technology Group development just across the Interstate in Mount Pleasant, SEH’s presentation indicated that Yorkville is facing outside pressures due to changes in and around the county.
Not everyone was happy with the prospect of development, though. In the village’s $70,000 contract with SEH is a map defining project areas. Many residents expressed concern at the meeting that the map defined the I-94 corridor as up to 1.5 miles west of the interstate, but Gruhn said that map should not be taken into too much consideration because developing the plan is still up to the residents.
“There is no line right now,” Gruhn said. “Today there is no line. There may be in the future, but right now there isn’t.”
Joseph Bergs, who has lived in Yorkville for 30 years, said he thinks the development pressure is “self-imposed.”
“We can decide in our village what we have, what our character is going to be and what we want it to look like. Nobody can tell us what to do,” Bergs said.
Another resident, Jody Halliday, who has lived about a mile west of I-94 for 16 years, said it makes her nervous that development could be so close to her home.
“I live in the middle of nowhere, but I live in the middle of everything,” Halliday said. “… I don’t want it to build up across from me. That’s not why I moved there.”
Gruhn said, however, that development is inevitable, but added that she hopes “it’s not going to be anything that’s going to infringe on anybody else” and that it stays near I-94.
But Josh Jamison, who has lived in Yorkville his whole life and built a house in the village with his wife 10 years ago, said the village needs to keep up with the times.
“Here’s one thing about change, man,” Josh Jamison said. “You can either get in its way and get run over, or you jump on board with it. It’s going to happen. Change is inevitable.”
