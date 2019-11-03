YORKVILLE — With ridership levels at an all-time low, village officials are re-evaluating the future of Yorkville’s contract with the City of Racine to provide bus service to the Grandview Business Park.
For four years the village has contracted with the city, and in 2019, the village paid $7,500 for the RYDE route connecting the city to the business park.
But, according to ridership data provided to The Journal Times, an average of just eight people took round trips on the route from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. In 2016-17, an average of 31 people got off at the stop daily and 16 got on there, according to the data.
Why the ridership is down so much is unclear.
“I couldn’t tell you,” Village Clerk-Treasurer Michael McKinney said.
Michael Maierle, Racine’s transit and parking manager, said the decline could be representative of a change in the business park’s need for public transportation.
“It’s probably time to look at how we’re doing there or how the route needs to be tweaked, or the schedule or whatever,” Maierle said. “It’s a fair question.”
Trustees weighed canceling the contract outright during the Oct. 28 Village Board meeting, McKinney said, but the board is holding off on taking action for now.
Before taking definitive action, trustees want to know if the businesses in Grandview see a tangible benefit from the bus service or if the businesses could think of any ways to change the service, McKinney said.
Based on the cost of the contract and the ridership, Maierle said the round-trip cost to the village per worker is about $3.68, whereas the average bus rider throughout the rest of the RYDE system costs about $3.15.
“Considering how far the trip is out there, it (the cost) is OK,” Maierle said.
